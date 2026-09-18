We Get Privacy — Episode 21: Before You Sign: Negotiating AI Contract Terms That Protect Your Organization (Podcast)

Focused on employment and labor law since 1958, Jackson Lewis P.C.’s 1,100+ attorneys located in major cities nationwide consistently identify and respond to new ways workplace law intersects business. We help employers develop proactive strategies, strong policies and business-oriented solutions to cultivate high-functioning workforces that are engaged, stable and diverse, and share our clients’ goals to emphasize inclusivity and respect for the contribution of every employee.
Companies negotiating AI-related contract provisions must balance innovation flexibility with evolving regulatory requirements. Legal experts discuss the AI clauses increasingly appearing in vendor and customer agreements and share practical strategies for negotiating them in alignment with a company's AI governance program.
within Corporate/Commercial Law, Compliance and Energy and Natural Resources topic(s)
Companies negotiating AI-related contract provisions increasingly have to balance innovation flexibility with evolving regulatory rigidity. In this episode of We Get Privacy, co-hosts Joe Lazzarotti and Damon Silver discuss the AI clauses increasingly appearing in vendor and customer agreements and share practical strategies for negotiating them in alignment with a company’s AI governance program.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.