Koichiro Sato Discusses Navigating The U.S.-Japan Business Landscape With Law.com

- with Senior Company Executives and HR
- in United States
- with readers working within the Business & Consumer Services, Healthcare and Retail & Leisure industries
Koichiro Sato recently shared his insights with Law.com on the evolving U.S.-Japan business landscape and the legal and cultural considerations that shape cross-border representation. Drawing on his experience as a Japanese attorney practicing in the United States, Ko explains how his cross-cultural perspective and knowledge of both countries' legal systems help clients navigate complex transactions, disputes and operational challenges across jurisdictions. The articles also explore key differences between the two legal systems, including client expectations, litigation strategy, discovery obligations and business
decision-making.
Read the full articles below:
Kon'nichiwa: U.S. Lawyers Are Gaining a Foothold in Japan
Explores how U.S. attorneys are building and maintaining relationships with Japanese companies and the role cultural awareness plays in successful cross-border representation.
Rude Awakening: 'Invasive' US Legal System Shocks Japanese GCs, Execs—Who Law Firms Increasingly Court
Examines the challenges Japanese companies face when navigating U.S. litigation matters and highlights key differences between the American and Japanese legal systems.
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