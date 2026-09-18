Koichiro Sato Discusses Navigating The U.S.-Japan Business Landscape With Law.com

How are U.S. attorneys successfully building relationships with Japanese companies, and what cultural and legal differences must they navigate? A Japanese attorney practicing in America shares insights on cross-border representation, examining the stark contrasts between U.S. and Japanese legal systems—from litigation strategy and discovery obligations to client expectations and business decision-making.

Since its founding in 1929, Masuda Funai has focused its practice on successfully representing international and domestic companies entering, operating and expanding in the United States. With offices in Chicago, Schaumburg, Los Angeles and Detroit, the firm assists clients in every aspect of business, including establishing, acquiring, financing and selling operations and facilities; transferring overseas employees to the U.S.

Article Insights

Koichiro Sato’s articles from Masuda, Funai, Eifert & Mitchell, Ltd. are most popular: with Senior Company Executives and HR

in United States

with readers working within the Business & Consumer Services, Healthcare and Retail & Leisure industries

Koichiro Sato recently shared his insights with Law.com on the evolving U.S.-Japan business landscape and the legal and cultural considerations that shape cross-border representation. Drawing on his experience as a Japanese attorney practicing in the United States, Ko explains how his cross-cultural perspective and knowledge of both countries' legal systems help clients navigate complex transactions, disputes and operational challenges across jurisdictions. The articles also explore key differences between the two legal systems, including client expectations, litigation strategy, discovery obligations and business

decision-making.

Read the full articles below:

Kon'nichiwa: U.S. Lawyers Are Gaining a Foothold in Japan

Explores how U.S. attorneys are building and maintaining relationships with Japanese companies and the role cultural awareness plays in successful cross-border representation.

Rude Awakening: 'Invasive' US Legal System Shocks Japanese GCs, Execs—Who Law Firms Increasingly Court

Examines the challenges Japanese companies face when navigating U.S. litigation matters and highlights key differences between the American and Japanese legal systems.

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