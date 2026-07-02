CFTC Scrutiny Of Polymarket Puts Prediction-Market Compliance In Focus

The CFTC’s reported investigation into Polymarket comes as prediction markets face renewed scrutiny from regulators, Congress, and market participants. The issue is no longer limited to whether event contracts can be structured as regulated derivatives. The more immediate question is whether prediction-market operators have adequate controls around U.S. access, marketing, paid promotion, simulated trading, and consumer-facing claims.

Polymarket has already resolved one CFTC matter. In January 2022, the CFTC entered an order against Blockratize, Inc., d/b/a Polymarket, finding that Polymarket offered event-based binary options contracts that constituted swaps and operated an unregistered facility for trading those products. The order required Polymarket to pay a $1.4 million civil monetary penalty, wind down noncompliant markets, and cease and desist from further violations.

The new scrutiny appears broader. Recent reporting indicates that the CFTC has launched a new investigation into Polymarket. Separately, on June 25, 2026, Senators John Curtis and Adam Schiff sent a letter to CFTC Chairman Michael Selig asking the agency to examine allegations that Polymarket used simulated trading websites, staged transactions, and paid influencer content to promote prediction-market activity, including activity associated with Polymarket’s offshore platform.

The senators’ letter raises several issues that are likely to matter beyond Polymarket. It asks whether the CFTC is investigating the alleged conduct, what the agency has done since the 2022 order to prevent Polymarket from targeting U.S. users through offshore platforms or third parties, whether fake trades or simulated websites may be used without clear disclosure, and what consumer-protection standards should apply to advertising, age verification, addiction warnings, responsible-gaming tools, affiliate marketing, and influencer disclosures.

Those questions identify the core regulatory tension. Prediction markets may be structured as derivatives, but many retail users experience them as bets on politics, sports, entertainment, litigation, economic data, or world events. That tension becomes sharper when products are promoted through social-media clips, paid creators, claims of large winnings, or language suggesting easy profits.

For the CFTC, the matter presents several possible lines of inquiry. The most direct is whether Polymarket, or persons acting on its behalf, solicited or served U.S. users in a manner inconsistent with the 2022 order. A second potential issue is whether promotional content was misleading, including any use of staged trades, simulated interfaces, or undisclosed paid endorsements. A third is whether the platform maintained adequate controls over affiliates, creators, contractors, agencies, and other third parties involved in customer acquisition.

Existing CFTC rules provide a potential enforcement framework. CFTC Rule 180.1 prohibits manipulative or deceptive devices, misleading statements, material omissions, and conduct that operates as fraud or deceit in connection with swaps, futures, and other covered commodity interests. Whether that rule applies to particular promotional conduct would depend on the facts, including the relationship between the marketing activity and the relevant product. But the direction of travel is clear: regulators are increasingly likely to view customer-acquisition practices as part of the regulated activity, not as a separate marketing function.

FTC endorsement principles may also be relevant. Paid influencer content generally requires clear disclosure of material connections between the advertiser and the endorser. For a prediction-market platform, failure to disclose paid promotion can create not only consumer-protection risk, but also broader regulatory concerns about whether users received a fair and accurate picture of the product, its risks, and the nature of the trading experience being shown.

The investigation also comes amid broader CFTC rulemaking activity. On June 12, 2026, the CFTC published a proposal addressing prediction markets and public-interest determinations for event contracts. Current CFTC Rule 40.11 already restricts certain event contracts involving terrorism, assassination, war, gaming, unlawful activity, and similar activities determined to be contrary to the public interest. The proposed rule would further define the relevant categories and the Commission’s process for determining when event contracts may not be listed or accepted for clearing.

That rulemaking matters because it shows the CFTC is still defining the boundaries of permissible event-contract markets. Operators should not assume that a product’s financial-market form will resolve all regulatory questions. Where a platform’s marketing resembles online gambling, regulators and lawmakers may ask whether the product is being offered as a legitimate risk-transfer or information-discovery market, or as a workaround to gambling regulation.

For prediction-market firms, the compliance implications are:

Platforms should be able to document how they restrict prohibited U.S. access, detect circumvention, supervise affiliates, review promotional materials, and monitor paid creators.

Simulated trading should be clearly identified as simulated.

Claims about winnings, profitability, liquidity, probability, or ease of use should be accurate, supportable, and appropriately qualified.

Influencer and affiliate relationships should be governed by written agreements, disclosure requirements, monitoring procedures, and takedown rights.

Offshore contractors and marketing agencies should be treated as part of the compliance perimeter, not outside it.

The Polymarket matter is therefore best understood as a test case for the next stage of prediction-market enforcement. The first question was whether certain event contracts fall within the CFTC’s jurisdiction. The next question is how these markets are promoted, accessed, supervised, and controlled.

That shift is important. Prediction markets may continue to grow, but the compliance expectations around them are likely to grow as well.