ARTICLE
19 August 2026

SEC Reg S-P Sweep Exams: What Investment Advisers Should Be Ready To Produce Now

FH
Foley Hoag LLP

Contributor

Foley Hoag LLP logo
Foley Hoag provides innovative, strategic legal services to public, private and government clients. We have premier capabilities in the life sciences, healthcare, technology, energy, professional services and private funds fields, and in cross-border disputes. The diverse experiences of our lawyers contribute to the exceptional senior-level service we deliver to clients.
Explore Firm Details
The SEC's Division of Examinations has escalated Regulation S-P from a stated 2026 priority to active sweep examinations of registered investment advisers, with documenSEC Reg S-P Sweep Exams...
United States Finance and Banking
Meredith A. Haviland,Robert Sawyer, and Ayah K. Zaidi
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Foley Hoag LLP are most popular:
  • within Tax, Media, Telecoms, IT and Entertainment topic(s)

Industry reports indicate that the SEC’s Division of Examinations (“DOE”) has moved from identifying Regulation S-P as a 2026 examination priority to issuing document request letters in what appears to be a sweep examination of registered investment advisers. A reported SEC document request letter, circulated among compliance professionals, aligns with the DOE’s published 2026 priorities and earlier outreach on the 2024 Reg S-P amendments. This alert summarizes the reported focus areas and practical steps advisers should take now.

Why This Matters Now

Both compliance deadlines under the 2024 Reg S-P amendments have now passed:

  • December 3, 2025 – Compliance deadline for “large” covered institutions (including SEC-registered investment advisers with $1.5 billion or more in AUM).
  • June 3, 2026 – Compliance deadline for “small” covered institutions (including SEC-registered investment advisers below the $1.5 billion threshold).

The DOE’s 2026 examination priorities stated that it would examine compliance with the amended requirements after the applicable compliance dates. For additional background on the Reg S-P amendments, see our September 25, 2025 alert.

What Examiners Appear to Be Asking For

The reported letter requests information in the following areas:

  • Governance and Risk Management: Organization charts, cybersecurity reporting lines, committee structures, IT governance, and risk assessment documentation.
  • Compliance Program: Advisers Act Rule 206(4)-7 policies and procedures, most recent annual compliance review, compliance testing and automated oversight tools, and records of non-compliance or internal investigations.
  • Privacy and Information Security: Privacy notices and delivery evidence, safeguards, complaints, and incident-response materials.
  • Cybersecurity Incidents: Incidents or breaches during the review period, including client harm and remediation.
  • Service Providers and Vendor Management: Vendor policies, risk assessments, service agreements, monitoring, and complete vendor lists.
  • Personnel and AUM: Current and terminated personnel, outside counsel and consultants, and client account/AUM data.

Practical Steps for Advisers

While the SEC has not publicly released the letter, we recommend that registered advisers treat the reported requests as an exam-readiness roadmap and use them to assess whether their written Reg S-P policies align with actual practices. Advisers should also confirm that core documentation (including incident-response materials, vendor-oversight records, risk assessments, privacy notices, and governance materials) can be produced promptly if requested. A focused review now can help identify and address gaps before an examination request arrives.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Meredith A. Haviland
Meredith A. Haviland
Photo of Robert Sawyer
Robert Sawyer
Photo of Ayah K. Zaidi
Ayah K. Zaidi
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More