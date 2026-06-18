Trading On Tomorrow: The Economics And Rise Of Prediction Markets

The prediction markets industry reached a significant milestone. The US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) announced the adoption of a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (NPRM) that proposes a clearer regulatory framework for event contracts and signals the agency’s continued focus on a sector that has experienced rapid growth and increased public attention.

For a deeper look at the market’s growth and the issues it presents, browse the interactive report below.

The NPRM reflects a broader shift in how prediction markets are viewed. Once considered a niche corner of the financial system, these platforms have increasingly become part of larger conversations about forecasting, information aggregation, risk management and market innovation. Investors, businesses, academics and policymakers are all paying closer attention to the role prediction markets can play in helping participants assess uncertainty and evaluate future outcomes.

The regulatory discussions now underway represent an important stage in the development of an industry that continues to evolve in both scale and sophistication. While the ultimate direction of the regulatory framework remains uncertain, the decisions made in the coming months may help shape how prediction markets operate and grow in the years ahead.

The analysis presented in this report is particularly timely. The chapters that follow examine the core economic functions of prediction markets, the benefits they can provide and the challenges that accompany their continued development. Understanding these issues is essential to understanding where the industry may be headed next.

As prediction markets continue to evolve, the institutions that engage early will help define the trajectory of this emerging asset class.