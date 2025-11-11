EC Launches Critical Chemicals Alliance; Organizations Active In The Chemical Industry Can Apply Online

The European Commission (EC) announced on October 28, 2025, the launch of the Critical Chemicals Alliance (CCA). According to the EC, the CCA "stems directly from the Chemicals [Industry] Action Plan adopted in July 2025, which aims to boost the competitiveness, resilience and sustainability of Europe's chemical industry." The CCA is intended to address key challenges facing the chemicals sector, "including the risk of plant closures, trade disruptions, and the urgent need for investment in critical production capacities." The EC states among its first deliverables, the CCA will:

Establish criteria to identify critical chemical productions and molecules that are essential for the European Union (EU) economy and strategic sectors;

Map these critical molecules to enable enhanced trade monitoring and early warning functions, including through the EU Customs Surveillance System; and

Support coordinated investments by aligning EU and national funding tools and helping EU member states and industry to target key projects.

The CCA is open to all organizations active in the chemical industry, including companies, associations, investors, research bodies, and civil society. Interested organizations can apply online by signing the CCA's declaration, thereby committing to contribute actively to its objectives. The CCA will hold its first General Assembly in the presence of Executive Vice-President for Prosperity and Industrial Strategy, Stéphane Séjourné, at a date that will be announced later. All members may participate in the General Assembly, which will meet at least twice a year to set priorities and adopt the CCA's opinions and recommendations. A Steering Board will coordinate the CCA's work and define its deliverables, while expert working groups will focus on specific thematic areas such as trade resilience, innovation, and sustainable production. More information on the Chemicals Industry Action Plan is available in our August 7, 2025, memorandum.