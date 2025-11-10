ARTICLE
10 November 2025

Sustainable Energy & Infrastructure Event Highlights — November 2025

M
Mintz

Contributor

Mintz logo
Mintz is a litigation powerhouse and business accelerator serving leaders in life sciences, private equity, sustainable energy, and technology. The world’s most innovative companies trust Mintz to provide expert advice, protect and monetize their IP, negotiate deals, source financing, and solve complex legal challenges. The firm has over 600 attorneys across offices in Boston, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Washington, DC, San Francisco, San Diego, and Toronto.
Explore Firm Details
Greentown Labs Climatetech Summit 2025...
United States New York Energy and Natural Resources
Thomas R. Burton III and Sahir Surmeli
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Mintz are most popular:
  • within Law Practice Management and Coronavirus (COVID-19) topic(s)

Upcoming Events:

Greentown Labs Climatetech Summit 2025
November 4, 2025
Houston, TX
November 6, 2025
Boston, MA
More Info >>

Energy Supply Chain & Procurement 11th Annual Summit
November 12 – 13, 2025
Houston, TX
More Info >>

Transmission Infrastructure West 2nd Annual Conference
November 18 – 19, 2025
San Francisco, CA
More Info >>

NECBC US-Canada Executive Energy 33rd Annual Conference
November 19 – 20, 2025
Boston, MA
More Info >>

City & State Energy Infrastructure Summit
November 20, 2025
New York, NY
More Info >>

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Thomas R. Burton III
Thomas R. Burton III
Photo of Sahir Surmeli
Sahir Surmeli
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More