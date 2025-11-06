Sustainable Energy & Infrastructure Connections — November 2025

ARTICLE
United States Energy and Natural Resources
Thomas R. Burton III,Sahir Surmeli, and Jacklyn M. Branby
A Note from the Editors

Sustainable Energy & Infrastructure Connections brings the latest developments in energy investing, legal insights, company activity, and industry events straight to your inbox.

This month's edition includes:

Legal Feature

DOE Directs FERC To Consider Groundbreaking Rules Related to Large Load Interconnection

Client Feature

This month, we are pleased to feature the Sustainability Investment Banking team at Canaccord Genuity and their work with Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp., an industry leader in energy storage and battery technology.

M&A Activity

In our latest roundup of M&A activity in the sustainable energy and infrastructure spaces, we look at Deeton.

Washington Update

ML Strategies' Energy & Sustainability Washington Update. This month's update covers a narrowly passed House appropriations bill, critical minerals announcements, progress on permitting reform, and the confirmation of nominees to key energy and environmental posts.

Litigation Updates

Stay informed on the latest litigation news involving sustainable energy and infrastructure.

Event Highlights

Mark your calendar for a busy month of upcoming events, including the Alliance for Climate Transition Green Future Gala (October 16) and the Tough Tech Summit (October 28).

Thomas R. Burton III
Sahir Surmeli
Jacklyn M. Branby
