The Future Of Chemical Data Intelligence — A Conversation With Greg Gartland, Chief Executive Officer Of 3E (Podcast)

Bergeson & Campbell, P.C. is a Washington D.C. law firm focusing on chemical product approval and regulation, product defense, and associated business issues. The Acta Group, B&C's scientific and regulatory consulting affiliate provides strategic, comprehensive support for global chemical registration, regulation, and sustained compliance. Together, we help companies that make and use chemicals commercialize their products, maintain compliance, and gain competitive advantage as they market their products globally.
Lynn L. Bergeson Esq.’s articles from Bergeson & Campbell are most popular:
within Energy and Natural Resources topic(s)
in United States
Bergeson & Campbell are most popular:
within Energy and Natural Resources, Tax and Real Estate and Construction topic(s)
This week I had the pleasure of speaking with Greg Gartland, Chief Executive Officer of 3E. We
discuss 3E's business offerings, how it defines its place in
the very competitive world of chemical information management, the
role artificial intelligence has in this space, and trends Greg
sees driving growth in chemicals, product stewardship, and
sustainability.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.