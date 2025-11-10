Sustainable Energy & Infrastructure Client Feature — November 2025

This month, we're pleased to feature the Sustainability Investment Banking team at Canaccord Genuity, a long-standing client of Mintz's Sustainable Energy & Infrastructure Practice.

In October 2025, Canaccord Genuity acted as the sole bookrunner for two underwritten offerings for Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. The gross proceeds to Dragonfly Energy were approximately $84 million.

Canaccord Genuity also acted as the sole bookrunner for Dragonfly Energy's July 2025 underwritten public offering.

Dragonfly Energy is an industry leader in energy storage and battery technology. They are a manufacturer of nontoxic, deep cycle lithium-ion batteries designed to displace lead acid batteries in a number of different storage applications and end markets, including recreational vehicle (RV), marine vessel, solar, oil, and gas, and off-grid industries.

Additionally, Dragonfly Energy's "Battle Born" and "Dragonfly" brands serve both consumers and OEMs, complemented by battery system accessories. They have also developed proprietary dry-electrode manufacturing technology for a broad spectrum of applications, including energy storage systems, electric vehicles, and consumer electronics. Dragonfly Energy's overarching mission is the future deployment of its proprietary, nonflammable, all-solid-state battery cells that offer improved safety and superior cyclability, efficiency, and scalability.

Mintz is proud to support the teams at Canaccord Genuity and Dragonfly Energy. We are excited to see their continued growth and success in the sustainable energy field.

