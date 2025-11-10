ARTICLE
10 November 2025

Sustainable Energy & Infrastructure M&A Activity — November 2025

M
Mintz

Contributor

United States Energy and Natural Resources
Thomas R. Burton III and Sahir Surmeli
Recent M&A Activity:

October 21, 2025: Rhythmos, developer of an artificial intelligence–driven data analytics platform designed to transform grid management for utilities and electric vehicle fleet operators, reached a definitive agreement to be acquired by Electron for an undisclosed amount on October 21, 2025.

October 23, 2025: Hadron Energy, developer of a micro modular nuclear reactor designed to provide reliable, safe, and scalable clean energy in diverse environments, reached a definitive agreement to be acquired by GigCapital7 (Nasdaq: GIG) for an estimated $1.2 billion through a reverse merger as of October 23, 2025. The funds will be used to accelerate microreactor development.

