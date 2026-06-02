How to Acquire a Minnesota Cannabis License

The Minnesota cannabis program is online and rolling out slowly. Too slowly, in this writer’s humble opinion. That said, a handful of tribal dispensaries have been operating since 2023, and adult use sales...

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The Minnesota cannabis program is online and rolling out slowly. Too slowly, in this writer’s humble opinion. That said, a handful of tribal dispensaries have been operating since 2023, and adult use sales at non-tribal shops began in September 2025.

To the good, sales are ticking up each month. In April, the Office of Cannabis Management (OCM) tracker showed $15M in collected revenue from adult-use sales, and $10M in collected revenue from medical sales. This steady improvement, along with Minnesota’s robust population, regulatory philosophy, and the income tax relief that may come with federal rescheduling, make it an interesting time for a cannabis licensing play in the North Star state.

This blog post gives high-level information on acquiring a Minnesota cannabis license, in FAQ format. By way of background, I am a native Minnesotan and locally licensed business lawyer who has followed this program since inception, and supported the cannabis industry since 2011.

What is the first step to getting a Minnesota cannabis license?

The first step is to determine which license type you are after. Only certain license types are open for application with OCM. These include:

Cannabis Retailer

Cannabis Wholesaler

Cannabis Event Organizer

Cannabis Testing Facility

Lower-Potency Hemp Edible Manufacturer

Other license types are not available for application with OCM (the lottery closed last summer), but may still be sourced on the secondary market. These license types include:

Cannabis Microbusiness

Cannabis Mezzobusiness

Cannabis Cultivator

Cannabis Manufacturer

Cannabis Transporter

Cannabis Delivery Service

Lower-Potency Hemp Edible Retailer

Lower-Potency Hemp Edible Wholesaler

Medical Cannabis Combination Business

What is the license acquisition process?

For license types on offer with OCM, you need to create an Accela account. Beyond that, the OCM User Guide contains a wealth of information on the license application process—too much to summarize here..

For license types on offer in the secondary market, see Buying and Selling Minnesota Cannabis Licenses. I published that piece back in November, but the information is still good.

What documents are required?

Applicants need to provide ownership and control disclosures, a preliminary business plan, a preliminary operations plan, a security plan, and other supporting materials tied to the specific license type. OCM also requires company capitalization information, and labor peace agreements are required for many license types.

Who can apply for a cannabis license in Minnesota?

MN Statute 342.16 contains a full list of “ownership disqualification and requirements.” Generally speaking, applicants must be at least 21 years of age, and there is no residency requirement. If the applicant or license holder is a business entity, though, that entity must be formed or organized in Minnesota.

What happens after I submit the application?

OCM reviews your application for basic eligibility and completeness, and qualified applicants move forward in the process. Background checks are required for every qualified applicant and true party of interest (as per MN Statutes 342.185).

Do I need a location before applying?

No. None of the lottery applicants we worked with had a location to start, in fact. However, you will eventually need to secure a compliant location and obtain local zoning approval.

What role does local government play?

Local approval is a major part of the process, “serving as a near-final approval check on cannabis businesses nearing the awarding of a state license…”, to quote OCM. In short, local governments must certify zoning compliance for a business to receive a state license, and, if applicable, retail registration is needed in some cases.

How long does the process take?

It depends. Per statue, OCM has 90 days to issue a license or a denial from the point when an applicant completes a site registration, uploads final application documents, and requests a zoning compliance certification. In our experience, local zoning step is often the hardest step, and OCM encourages applicants not to complete site registration until that hurdle is cleared.

What is the most common reason applicants struggle?

Finding a location and clearing local zoning is probably the biggest challenge we see. On the social equity side, we’ve also seen several applicants falter when it comes time to gather financial support. Those licenses are turning out to be far less lucrative than many initially expected.

Final thoughts on Minnesota cannabis licensing

Acquiring a Minnesota cannabis license is within reach for motivated parties who can follow basic protocols, marshal resources, and roll with the ongoing changes—many of which are designed to bolster the program. This market is beginning to mature and still holds significant promise.

How to Acquire a Minnesota Cannabis License

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.