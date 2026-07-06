August 3, 2026 FCC EEO Deadlines For Stations In NC, SC, IL, WI, And CA

Annual EEO Public File Report

Radio and television station employment units (SEUs) located in North Carolina, South Carolina, Illinois, Wisconsin, and California with five or more full-time employees must prepare by Monday, August 3, 2026, an annual EEO Public File Report (PFR). The report must be posted on the website belonging to each station in the SEU and uploaded to its online public inspection file (OPIF) at the Federal Communications Commission’s (FCC) website.

Note: It is the licensee’s responsibility to ensure the PFR is uploaded to the online public inspection file by the deadline. Files receive an electronic date/time stamp when uploaded to the online public file, making it clear to FCC staff if they are posted late.

The PFR should summarize the SEU’s recruitment activity from August 1, 2025 through July 31, 2026, including full-time positions filled, the recruitment sources used to advertise those job openings, and the total number of interviewees and hires produced by each recruitment source. The PFR must also include a summary of the SEU’s recruitment initiatives.

Mid-Term Review

The FCC is continuing its mid-term review of EEO compliance. During the mid-term review, the FCC will review the SEU’s Annual EEO Public File Reports for the prior two years. The mid-term review beginning on August 1, 2026 will apply to TV SEUs located in California. The FCC has completed its mid-term review of radio SEUs. The FCC no longer requires SEUs to file a Form 397 (Broadcast Mid-Term Report) with a copy of the last two EEO annual reports; instead, the FCC will review the reports that are uploaded to the OPIF.