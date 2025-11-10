Antitrust And Competition Law: Competition Law In The Americas Episode 3 | Building Bulletproof Compliance: Effective Antitrust Programs In The Americas (Podcast)

Miguel Flores Bernés’s articles from Greenberg Traurig, LLP are most popular:

In this episode of Greenberg Traurig's Big Law Redefined Podcast Competition Law in the Americas miniseries, host Miguel Flores Bernés explores how companies can create robust, operational antitrust compliance programs amid evolving legal landscapes and heightened enforcement across the Americas.

Joined by Amparo Martinez, General Counsel at Tiendas Tres B, and Tonya Esposito, Co-Chair of Greenberg Traurig's Antitrust Practice, the discussion dispels common compliance myths, examines recent regulatory reforms—including Mexico's new voluntary certification process—and highlights practical steps for embedding compliance into corporate culture.

The guests share real-world examples, digital tools, and actionable strategies for tailoring programs to different jurisdictions, fostering buy-in at all levels, and measuring program effectiveness.

Whether you're a multinational or an emerging business, this episode offers insights for turning compliance from a checkbox into a competitive advantage.

