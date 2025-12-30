FTC Quietly Reopens Click To Cancel Rulemaking In Response To Petition (Podcast)

The FTC may be quietly reviving its controversial Click-to-Cancel rule — and companies with subscription or auto-renewal programs should take notice.

Article Insights

