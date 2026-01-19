MAHA Pushback - Court Temporarily Blocks West Virginia's Dye Ban (Podcast)

A federal court has temporarily blocked enforcement of West Virginia's law banning certain food dyes—a key provision of the state's ultra-processed foods legislation—after the International Association of Color...

Article Insights

Kelley Drye Ad Law Access Podcast · MAHA Pushback - Court Temporarily Blocks West Virginia's Dye Ban

A federal court has temporarily blocked enforcement of West Virginia's law banning certain food dyes—a key provision of the state's ultra-processed foods legislation—after the International Association of Color Manufacturers challenged the statute as arbitrary and lacking scientific support. The ruling highlights the constitutional and evidentiary hurdles states may face when regulating additives in food.

