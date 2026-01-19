MAHA Pushback - Court Temporarily Blocks West Virginia's Dye Ban (Podcast)

Kelley Drye & Warren LLP is an AmLaw 200, Chambers ranked, full-service law firm of more than 350 attorneys and other professionals. For more than 180 years, Kelley Drye has provided legal counsel carefully connected to our client’s business strategies and has measured success by the real value we create.
A federal court has temporarily blocked enforcement of West Virginia's law banning certain food dyes—a key provision of the state's ultra-processed foods legislation—after the International Association of Color...
A federal court has temporarily blocked enforcement of West
Virginia's law banning certain food dyes—a key provision
of the state's ultra-processed foods legislation—after
the International Association of Color Manufacturers challenged the
statute as arbitrary and lacking scientific support. The ruling
highlights the constitutional and evidentiary hurdles states may
face when regulating additives in food.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.