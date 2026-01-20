ARTICLE
20 January 2026

Texas AG Continues To Freshen Up Children's Toothpaste Packaging

Texas AG Ken Paxton announced a settlement with Procter & Gamble Manufacturing Company ("P&G"), the manufacturer of Crest toothpaste, resolving allegations that the company deceptively marketed children's fluoride toothpaste.
State: Texas

Industry: Food, Beverage, Nutritional Supplements, Manufacturing & Retail

Area of Law: Advertising and Marketing, Consumer Protection

  • As previously reported, the AG's Office had been investigating whether Crest's packaging and marketing encouraged children to ingest flavored fluoride toothpaste and misled parents to use more than the recommended amounts of toothpaste.
  • Under the agreement, P&G must update Crest children's toothpaste packaging and marketing to clearly depict the appropriate amount of toothpaste for children. The company began rolling out updated packaging on January 1, 2026, and P&G is required to maintain compliance for the next five years.
  • We previously covered a similar settlement that AG Paxton reached with Colgate addressing the alleged deceptive marketing of children's fluoride toothpaste.

