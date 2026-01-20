Texas AG Continues To Freshen Up Children's Toothpaste Packaging

- in United States
- within Media, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment, Intellectual Property and Immigration topic(s)
- with readers working within the Insurance and Retail & Leisure industries
Source: The State AG Report
State: Texas
Industry: Food, Beverage, Nutritional Supplements, Manufacturing & Retail
Area of Law: Advertising and Marketing, Consumer Protection
- Texas AG Ken Paxton announced a settlement with Procter & Gamble Manufacturing Company ("P&G"), the manufacturer of Crest toothpaste, resolving allegations that the company deceptively marketed children's fluoride toothpaste.
- As previously reported, the AG's Office had been investigating whether Crest's packaging and marketing encouraged children to ingest flavored fluoride toothpaste and misled parents to use more than the recommended amounts of toothpaste.
- Under the agreement, P&G must update Crest children's toothpaste packaging and marketing to clearly depict the appropriate amount of toothpaste for children. The company began rolling out updated packaging on January 1, 2026, and P&G is required to maintain compliance for the next five years.
- We previously covered a similar settlement that AG Paxton reached with Colgate addressing the alleged deceptive marketing of children's fluoride toothpaste.
