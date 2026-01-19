Ad Law News And Views - December 2025

As we wrap up another busy year, we thought we'd pause and highlight some of the numbers, milestones, and behind-the-scenes activities that powered our team.

So, in the spirit of year-end reflection (and borrowing a page from Spotify Wrapped), we've pulled together a snapshot of the year in numbers. Below is Ad Law Wrapped: a look at the content we've shared, the conversations we had, and the work that kept us busy throughout the year.

Thanks for reading, listening, and engaging with us. We're looking forward to what's next!

LATEST UPDATES NY Law Requires Disclosure of "Synthetic Performers" in Ads Last week, New York's Governor signed a first-of-its kind law that will require companies to conspicuously disclose when their ads include any "synthetic performer," a term that generally refers to an asset that was created using AI or other software and is intended to emulate an actual human. FTC Quietly Reopens Click to Cancel Rulemaking in Response to Petition In July, the Eighth Circuit vacated the FTC's "Click to Cancel Rule." Since then, the FTC has continued to challenge cancellation practices under other authority. For example, in September, the FTC announced a $7.5 million settlement with an ed tech provider over cancellation practices under the Restore Online Shoppers' Confidence Act (or "ROSCA"). State AGs Continue Actions Against "RealPage Landlords," Multistate Settles for $7 Million A bipartisan multistate group of nine attorneys general settled a lawsuit against the largest landlord in the U.S., Greystar Management, for $7 million as part of ongoing litigation in the rental market industry. In the lawsuit filed in January 2025 in coordination with U.S. DOJ, the states alleged that landlords provided data to RealPage's algorithms to generate pricing recommendations and engaged in discussions that included pricing strategies. The AGs said that the companies understood that their data would create increased profits by recommending set rental prices to all landlords using the platform. The nine AGs' case continues against five other rental management companies. State AGs Push Back (Again) Against Proposed State Law AI Ban With the federal government again threatening to prevent states from regulating AI, another bipartisan coalition of 36 state attorneys general is speaking out through a National Association of Attorneys General policy letter. This time, the preemption language is being proposed in the National Defense Authorization Act. The letter follows one from a 40-AG group in May 2025, pushing back on a similar proposal in the "Big, Beautiful Bill." NAD Addresses Disclosures on TikTok Shop Procter & Gamble filed an NAD challenge against Blueland, arguing that influencers promoting Blueland's cleaning products on the TikTok Shop did not adequately disclose their connection to the company. The influencer posts generally fell into four categories.

