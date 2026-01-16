Talking Sports Law: A Conversation With Guiselle Torres, Denver Summit FC General Counsel (Podcast)

On this episode of Talking Sports Law, host Trevor Gates and co-host John Wilson are joined by Guiselle Torres, General Counsel for Denver Summit FC. In her second appearance on Talking Sports Law, Guiselle shares insight into her new role as general counsel for a new expansion team in the National Women's Soccer League.

