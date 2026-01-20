FCC Download: Monthly Updates - January 2026

Welcome to our monthly update on significant FCC actions and filing deadlines. The FCC continues to repeal outdated rules and adopt new rules to protect consumers from illegal robocalls. The FCC is also focused on broadband service, including elimination of broadband label requirements and collection of data regarding the availability of service. New and proposed rules may significantly affect your business. Please let us know if you want additional details about compliance requirements or would like to file comments on proposed rules to protect and promote your company's interests.

Latest Signals from the FCC

FCC December 18, 2025 Open Meeting

The following items were approved at the December Open Commission Meeting:

Updating Rules to Curb Robocallers' Access to Phone Numbers – This Third Report and Order and Third Further Notice of Proposed Rulemaking strengthens and modernizes the Commission's requirements applicable to all providers of Voice over Internet Protocol service authorized to have direct access to telephone numbers and to protect consumers from illegal robocalling. The Commission seeks comment on ways to further bolster numbering resource protections as bad actors continue to seek new and creative methods for exploiting consumers and causing harm. Comments are due 30 days after publication in the Federal Register; reply comments are due 30 days later.

Advancement of the Low Power Television, TV Translator and Class A Television Service – This Report and Order amends the Commission's rules to provide regulatory certainty and clarity to LPTV broadcasters and reflect changes in the broadcast industry since the establishment of the LPTV service.

Delete, Delete, Delete – This Direct Final Rule continues the Commission's efforts to modernize its regulatory framework by eliminating approximately 35 obsolete, outdated, and unnecessary rules from Parts 2, 15, and 18, totaling 11,970 words or approximately 25 pages of the Code of Federal Regulations. Comments are due 20 days after publication in the Federal Register.

Upcoming Filing Requirements

Filing Deadline Extended for Broadband Label FNPRM

This FNPRM proposes to eliminate certain broadband label requirements and seeks comment on other ways to streamline the broadband label rules to reduce compliance burdens while preserving their consumer benefit.

Comments are due January 16, 2026 and reply comments are due February 16, 2026.

Broadband Data Collection (BDC) Filing Window is Now Open

Who: Facilities-based broadband service providers.

What: Facilities-based broadband service providers must submit data into the BDC system, specifying where mass-market broadband Internet access service was made available as of December 31, 2025. Facilities based service providers as well as providers of fixed and mobile voice services must also submit December 31, 2025, subscription data required as part of Form 477.

How: https://bdc.fcc.gov/login

All availability and subscription data must be submitted no later than March 2, 2026.

FCC Form 855 Filing Window is Now Open

Who: Service providers who offer handset models for sale or use in the United States are required to annually file this form.

What: Commission requires wireless service providers to file FCC Form 855 certifications to ensure compliance with the Commission's wireless hearing aid compatibility rules.

How: https://apps.fcc.gov/cores/userLogin.do

The FCC Form 855 certification filing window closes on Monday, February 2, 2026.

Comment Deadlines Set for TRS NPRM

This NPRM initiates a proceeding to modernize telecommunications relay services (TRS). It seeks comment on terminating the mandatory status of TTY-based relay service for state-based TRS programs, facilitating the transition of analog TRS users to Internet-based forms of TRS, recognizing IP Speech to Speech Relay Service as a compensable form of TRS, exploring certifying a national analog relay provider, streamlining TRS provider certification and data collection processes, updating or eliminating obsolete rules, and closing an outdated docket.

Comments are due February 2, 2026 and reply comments are due March 3, 2026.

Deadline for Fabric Challenges (March 2, 2026)

Who: Facilities-based broadband service providers.

What: Deadline for challenges to the Broadband Serviceable Location Fabric (Fabric) dataset of locations where fixed broadband internet access service is or could be installed. The FCC will update Fabric in June 2026.

The new version of Fabric incorporates data from updated data sources and other improvement efforts conducted by the FCC and CostQuest, as well as the results of Fabric challenges submitted by state, local, and Tribal governments, broadband service providers, and the public through the National Broadband Map.

FCC and Telecom: Next Transmissions

On January 29, the Commission will tentatively consider the following items at its Open Meeting:

Expanding Unlicensed Operations in the 6 GHz Band – The Commission will consider a Fourth Report and Order that would permit a new class of unlicensed 6 GHz devices (geofenced variable power (GVP) unlicensed devices) that operate outdoors at higher power. The Commission will also consider a FNPRM that would allow for increased power for certain 6 GHz operations controlled by automated frequency coordination systems and extend low-power indoor operations to cruise ships.

Establishing Transparency in Foreign Adversary Control – The Commission will consider a Report and Order that would adopt new attestation and disclosure requirements for holders of Commission-granted licenses, leases, authorizations, permits, grants and other approvals, that would enhance public transparency over Foreign Adversary Control over U.S. communications networks operators.

Promoting Clarity By Codifying and Simplifying Foreign Ownership Rules – The Commission will consider a Report and Order that would adopt clarifications to the Commission's foreign ownership rules and practices for foreign investment in common carrier wireless and aeronautical radio, and broadcast licensees to reduce unnecessary burdens on industry while continuing to protect the public interest, including national security, law enforcement, foreign policy, and trade policy.

Modernizing Internet-based Telecommunications Relay Services – The Commission will consider a NPRM that would seek comment on enhancements for Internet Protocol (IP) Relay and Video Relay Services (VRS), administrative reforms to streamline the TRS program, updating or eliminating obsolete rules, and closing outdated dockets.

