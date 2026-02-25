Cat Fight Ends Up In Court (Podcast)

self

A messy battle in the self-cleaning litter box market has spilled into federal court. Meowant alleges that rival PetPivot enlisted TikTok influencers to post fake or misleading reviews claiming Meowant's products malfunction — while directing viewers to PetPivot's TikTok Shop. The complaint asserts unfair competition, false advertising, defamation, trademark dilution, and tortious interference, and seeks injunctive relief and damages.

In this episode, we unpack what the case signals for brands working with influencers. Even if a company doesn't script or directly control influencer content, regulators like the FTC and NAD have made clear that brands can still be held responsible. The dispute serves as a reminder that influencer oversight, clear guidance, and monitoring aren't just best practices — they may be critical to staying out of court.

Hosted by Simone Roach. Based on a blog post by Gonzalo E. Mon.

