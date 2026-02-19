FCC Download: Monthly Updates - February 2026

Welcome to our monthly update on significant FCC actions and filing deadlines. The FCC continues to address national security concerns by focusing on foreign ownership of licensees, especially by foreign adversaries. The FCC is also focused on expanding the use of spectrum and updating rules governing telecommunications relay systems. New and proposed rules may significantly affect your business. Please let us know if you want additional details about compliance requirements or would like to file comments on proposed rules to protect and promote your company's interests.

Latest Signals from the FCC

FCC January 29, 2026 Open Meeting

The following items were approved at the January Open Commission Meeting:

Expanding Unlicensed Operations in the 6 GHz Band – This Fourth Report and Order permits a new class of unlicensed 6 GHz devices (geofenced variable power (GVP) unlicensed devices) that operate outdoors at higher power. The Commission also approved an FNPRM that allows for increased power for certain 6 GHz operations controlled by automated frequency coordination systems and extend low-power indoor operations to cruise ships. Comments are due 30 days after publication in the Federal Register; reply comments are due 30 days later.

Establishing Transparency in Foreign Adversary Control – This Report and Order adopted new attestation and disclosure requirements for holders of Commission-granted licenses, leases, authorizations, permits, grants and other approval that enhance public transparency over foreign adversary control over U.S. communications network operators. A Foreign Adversary Control System (FACS) will be established, and the reporting deadline will be 60 days after the Commission issues a Public Notice announcing the launch of the system.

Promoting Clarity By Codifying and Simplifying Foreign Ownership Rules – This Report and Order adopted clarifications to the Commission's foreign ownership rules and practices for foreign investment in common carrier wireless and aeronautical radio, and broadcast licensees to reduce unnecessary burdens on industry while continuing to protect the public interest, including national security, law enforcement, foreign policy, and trade policy.

Modernizing Internet-based Telecommunications Relay Services – This NPRM seeks comment on enhancements for Internet Protocol (IP) Relay and Video Relay Services (VRS), administrative reforms to streamline the TRS program, updating or eliminating obsolete rules, and closing outdated dockets. Comments are due 30 days after publication in the Federal Register; reply comments are due 30 days later.

Upcoming Filing Requirements

Robocall Mitigation Database (RMD) Annual Certification (March 2, 2026)

Who: Robocall Mitigation Database filers.

What: The FCC released a Public Notice on January 22, 2026 announcing RMD filing requirements and effective dates. Filers must certify annually that any information they submitted to the RMD is accurate, true, and correct.

For more information see FCC Download: RMD Annual Recertification Reminder

How: Robocall Mitigation Database

Broadband Data Collection (BDC) Filing Window is Now Open

Who: Facilities-based broadband service providers.

What: Facilities-based broadband service providers must submit data to the BDC system, specifying where mass-market broadband Internet access service was made available as of December 31, 2025. Facilities-based service providers as well as providers of fixed and mobile voice services must also submit the December 31, 2025, subscription data required as part of Form 477.

How: https://bdc.fcc.gov/login

All availability and subscription data must be submitted no later than March 2, 2026.

Annual CPNI Certification Statement (March 2, 2026)

Who: Carriers and interconnected VoIP providers

What: Annual certification documenting compliance with rules requiring providers to establish and maintain systems designed to ensure that they adequately protect their subscribers' proprietary network information and documenting any complaints received or actions taken against data brokers

For more information see FCC Download: CPNI Certification Reminder and Cybersecurity Best Practices Guidance

How: https://apps.fcc.gov/eb/CPNI/

Deadline for Fabric Challenges (March 2, 2026)

Who: Facilities-based broadband service providers.

What: Deadline for challenges to the Broadband Serviceable Location Fabric (Fabric) dataset of locations where fixed broadband internet access service is or could be installed. The FCC will update Fabric in June 2026.

The new version of Fabric incorporates data from updated data sources and other improvement efforts conducted by the FCC and CostQuest, as well as the results of Fabric challenges submitted by state, local, and Tribal governments, broadband service providers, and the public through the National Broadband Map.

FCC and Telecom: Next Transmissions

On February 18, the Commission will tentatively consider the following items at its Open Meeting:

Strengthening the Integrity of the Lifeline Program – The Commission will consider an NPRM seeking comment on reforms to the Lifeline program to ensure that federal dollars go to eligible Americans, enhance program integrity, ensure that service providers comply with the Commission's rules and regulations, and streamline Lifeline rules.

Maximizing the Potential of the 900 MHz Band – The Commission will consider a Report and Order that would enable broadband deployment on all ten megahertz of the 900 MHz band (896–901/935–940 MHz band), facilitating additional spectrum access by utilities, critical infrastructure, and other enterprises for private wireless broadband deployments that drive innovation and stimulate the American economy.

Proposing Application Limit in Upcoming NCE Reserved Band FM Translator Filing Window – The Commission will consider a Public Notice to propose and seek comment on eligibility restrictions and a general limit of ten applications filed by any applicant entity in the upcoming 2026 filing window for new noncommercial educational reserved band FM translator stations.

Reforming Intercarrier Compensation – The Commission will consider an NPRM that would seek comment on proposed reforms to intercarrier compensation, interexchange services and CAF ICC support aimed at accelerating network deployment and modernization.

