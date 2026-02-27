ARTICLE
27 February 2026

Lawdragon Names 18 Pryor Cashman Partners To 2026 500 Leading Global Entertainment, Sports & Media Lawyers List

Contributor

A premier, midsized law firm headquartered in New York City, Pryor Cashman boasts nearly 180 attorneys and offices in both Los Angeles and Miami. From every office, we are known for getting the job done right, and doing it with integrity, efficiency and élan.
United States Media, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment
Lawdragon has named 18 Pryor Cashman Partners to their 2026 500 Leading Global Entertainment, Sports & Media Lawyers list.

The list spotlights individuals for their achievements across entertainment, sports and media:

  • Benjamin S. Akley (Litigation - Entertainment, Media, Fashion)
  • Kaveri Arora (Litigation, IP - Music, Tech, Art, Fashion)
  • Colleen L. Caden (Business Immigration, Entertainment, Sports)
  • Robert J. deBrauwere (Litigation, IP & Publishing Rights, Entertainment, Media)
  • Ilene S. Farkas (IP, Litigation - Music, Film, Theater, Media)
  • Dyan Finguerra-DuCharme (IP, Litigation - Media, Entertainment, Fashion)
  • Andrew M. Goldsmith (Copyright Litigation, Music)
  • Briana Hill (Transactions, Finance - TV, Film, Interactive)
  • Benjamin Jaffe (Transactions - Digital Media, Podcasting, Music Tech)
  • James A. Janowitz (Transactions, Litigation - Entertainment, Media)
  • Simon Pulman (Transactions, Finance - TV, Film, Interactive)
  • Brad D. Rose (Transactions, Litigation - Music, Entertainment, Fashion)
  • David C. Rose (Litigation - Media, Entertainment)
  • James G. Sammataro (Litigation - Music, Talent, Media)
  • Frank P. Scibilia (IP, Litigation - Digital Music, Entertainment)
  • Benjamin K. Semel (Litigation - Music, Media, Entertainment, AI)
  • Mona Simonian (IP Litigation, Entertainment, Music)
  • Donald S. Zakarin (Litigation - Music, Media, Entertainment, IP)

Lawdragon's guide honors individuals and entities at the heart of entertainment, sports and media who have global reach. They made their selection through a proprietary process combining journalistic research, discussion with peers and other knowledgeable sources, and nominations.

See the full Lawdragon list using the link below.

