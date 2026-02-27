Lawdragon Names 18 Pryor Cashman Partners To 2026 500 Leading Global Entertainment, Sports & Media Lawyers List

Lawdragon has named 18 Pryor Cashman Partners to their 2026 500 Leading Global Entertainment, Sports & Media Lawyers list.

The list spotlights individuals for their achievements across entertainment, sports and media:

Benjamin S. Akley (Litigation - Entertainment, Media, Fashion)

Kaveri Arora (Litigation, IP - Music, Tech, Art, Fashion)

Colleen L. Caden (Business Immigration, Entertainment, Sports)

Robert J. deBrauwere (Litigation, IP & Publishing Rights, Entertainment, Media)

Ilene S. Farkas (IP, Litigation - Music, Film, Theater, Media)

Dyan Finguerra-DuCharme (IP, Litigation - Media, Entertainment, Fashion)

Andrew M. Goldsmith (Copyright Litigation, Music)

Briana Hill (Transactions, Finance - TV, Film, Interactive)

Benjamin Jaffe (Transactions - Digital Media, Podcasting, Music Tech)

James A. Janowitz (Transactions, Litigation - Entertainment, Media)

Simon Pulman (Transactions, Finance - TV, Film, Interactive)

Brad D. Rose (Transactions, Litigation - Music, Entertainment, Fashion)

David C. Rose (Litigation - Media, Entertainment)

James G. Sammataro (Litigation - Music, Talent, Media)

Frank P. Scibilia (IP, Litigation - Digital Music, Entertainment)

Benjamin K. Semel (Litigation - Music, Media, Entertainment, AI)

Mona Simonian (IP Litigation, Entertainment, Music)

Donald S. Zakarin (Litigation - Music, Media, Entertainment, IP)

Lawdragon's guide honors individuals and entities at the heart of entertainment, sports and media who have global reach. They made their selection through a proprietary process combining journalistic research, discussion with peers and other knowledgeable sources, and nominations.

