Lawdragon Names 10 Pryor Cashman Attorneys To Inaugural 2025 500 Leading Global IP Lawyers List

Lawdragon has named 10 Pryor Cashman attorneys to its inaugural 2025 500 Leading Global IP Lawyers list.

The guide recognizes attorneys who are shaping the future of intellectual property law through exceptional work across litigation, licensing, enforcement, transactions, and portfolio management:

Ilene S. Farkas (IP Litigation – Music, Theater, Copyright)

Dyan Finguerra-DuCharme (IP, Litigation – Fashion, Trademark)

Ryan S. Klarberg (IP, Litigation – Trademark)

Teresa Lee (Trademark, Copyright – Transactions)

Brad D. Rose (IP, Litigation – Entertainment, Transactions)

James G. Sammataro (Litigation – Music, Entertainment)

Frank P. Scibilia (IP, Litigation – Entertainment)

Benjamin K. Semel (IP, Litigation – Music, Entertainment)

Donald S. Zakarin (Litigation – Music, Copyright)

Philippe Zylberg (IP – Trademark, Portfolio Management)

Lawdragon's new guide shines a light on top-tier attorneys who bring a range of specialized knowledge – from science and engineering to media and entertainment – to their IP practices. Honorees were selected through their proprietary process combining journalistic research, peer and client feedback, and submissions.

See the full Lawdragon list using the link below.

Resources

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.