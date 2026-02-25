New York State Gaming Commission Implores Leagues To Seek Restriction, Limitation Or Exclusion Of Certain Wagers

On February 4, 2026, the New York State Gaming Commission (NYSGC) requested all sports leagues participating in the state's regulated sports wagering industry to play a more active role in shaping the state's permitted wagering types. This development is significant because it signals the extant interest of the commission, already a strict regulator of permitted wagering types, in vetting its regulations, and it comes as several high-profile incidents involving athletes and regulated sports betting captured national headlines.

Sports wagering is primarily governed by state law, and each state maintains its own unique regulatory scheme. Generally, all states maintain compulsory reporting requirements pertaining to suspicious wagering activity and obligations to assist law enforcement investigations.

Although New York's existing regulatory framework is no exception in terms of its measures designed to curtail and detect fraud and other illicit schemes, the NYSGC letter highlights the role of the leagues in preserving the integrity of wagering in the state. Unlike many other jurisdictions where licensed sportsbook operators publish the wagering "menu" available for bettors within certain parameters set by state law, the NYSGC retains that authority in New York by enumerating which sports, leagues and wager types are approved for betting.

The letter highlights a key but underutilized tool available to leagues: the statutory and regulatory right to request restrictions, limitations or exclusions on certain wagers. Pursuant to New York State Racing Pari-Mutuel Wagering and Breeding Law Section 1367.11, a sports governing body may notify the NYSGC that it desires to restrict, limit or exclude wagering on its sporting events, and the commission must review such requests in good faith.1 Commission Rule 5329.13(b)(2)(v) further provides that the commission may prohibit wagers on any sports event it deems contrary to public policy, including upon a written request from a league or governing body submitted at least 60 days in advance.

Notably, the NYSGC acknowledged that since sports wagering became regulated in 2019, no league has yet submitted such a request. The commission encouraged leagues to do so if they have a reasonable belief that a restriction would improve wagering integrity. The commission also signaled it would act quickly, despite the 60-day regulatory timeframe.

The letter also indicates the commission is reexamining all individual player proposition wagers that are game-specific, as well as single-game multileg individual player parlays. If its review determines that certain bets pose vulnerabilities to integrity, the commission intends to prohibit them outright. This follows recent moves by other organizations. The NCAA has called for the elimination of player prop bets and Major League Baseball has worked with sportsbook partners to implement caps on pitch-level wagering markets.

New York is not alone in providing leagues a formal avenue to assist in wagering regulations. For example, Colorado, South Dakota and Virginia authorize sports governing bodies to request wagering restrictions. These provisions reflect a growing recognition among regulators that leagues possess unique insight into the risks specific to their sports and should have a meaningful opportunity in shaping wagering policy.

Ultimately, the NYSGC letter is a reminder that leagues have explicit statutory and regulatory tools at their disposal to assist in protecting the integrity of their sports and the betting public. As scrutiny of player proposition wagers intensifies and other states consider regulating sports wagering, leagues that proactively engage with regulators may be better positioned to shape outcomes and demonstrate their commitment to integrity. For leagues operating in New York, the commission has made the process straightforward—requests can be submitted by email to requests@gaming.ny.gov.

1. N.Y. Rac. Pari-Mut. Wag. & Breed. Law § 1367.11 (McKinney) ("A sports governing body may notify the commission that it desires to restrict, limit, or exclude wagering on its sporting events by providing notice in the form and manner as the commission may require. Upon receiving such notice, the commission shall review the request in good faith, seek input from the casinos or mobile sports wagering licensees on such a request, and if the commission deems it appropriate, promulgate regulations to restrict such sports wagering.")

