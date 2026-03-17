Federal Court In California Declines To Halt CPUC's VoIP Regulatory Landgrab; All Eyes Turn To FCC For Decisive Action

The U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California has dealt a significant blow to the VoIP industry's effort to maintain a unified, federal regulatory framework.

Roth Jackson and Marashlian & Donahue’s strategic alliance delivers premier regulatory, litigation,and transactional counsel in telecommunications, privacy, and AI—guiding global technology innovators with forward-thinking strategies that anticipate risk, support growth, and navigate complex government investigations and litigation challenges.

Article Insights

Jonathan S. Marashlian’s articles from Roth Jackson are most popular: with readers working within the Securities & Investment industries Roth Jackson are most popular: within Corporate/Commercial Law topic(s)

The U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California has dealt a significant blow to the VoIP industry's effort to maintain a unified, federal regulatory framework. In USTelecom v. Reynolds, the court granted a Motion to Dismiss challenging the California Public Utilities Commission's (CPUC) extension of traditional “service quality” rules—originally designed for 20th-century landlines—to fixed interconnected VoIP providers.

This decision underscores the high stakes of the industry's ongoing battle against a “patchwork” of state regulations and highlights the critical importance of the pending Cloud Communications Alliance (CCA) and Cloud Voice Alliance (CVA) petition currently languishing before the FCC.

The Decision: Why the Court Refused to Intervene

Plaintiff USTelecom argued that the CPUC's General Order 133-E is preempted under the “impossibility exception,” asserting that VoIP services cannot be separated into intrastate and interstate components for compliance. However, the court found the following:

No Direct Conflict: The court held that USTelecom failed to identify a specific federal objective that conflicts with California's service-quality rules regarding installation, outages, and customer service.

The court held that USTelecom failed to identify a specific federal objective that conflicts with California's service-quality rules regarding installation, outages, and customer service. Police Power Presumption: Because the rules involve public safety and consumer protection—traditional state “police powers”—the court applied a strong presumption against preemption.

Because the rules involve public safety and consumer protection—traditional state “police powers”—the court applied a strong presumption against preemption. FCC's “Light-Touch” Is Not Enough: The court ruled that the FCC's general policy of “light-touch” regulation does not, on its own, displace state authority over service performance standards.

The Looming Compliance Burden

Effective immediately, fixed VoIP providers in California with over 5,000 lines must navigate a minefield of legacy requirements:

Installation: New service must be completed within five business days, with fines of $5 per customer per day for delays.

New service must be completed within five business days, with fines of $5 per customer per day for delays. Outage Restoration: 90% of outages must be repaired within 24 hours.

90% of outages must be repaired within 24 hours. Customer Service: Representatives must answer 80% of calls within 60 seconds.

Representatives must answer 80% of calls within 60 seconds. Reporting: Mandated corrective-action plans and comprehensive outage data submission.

A Call for FCC Leadership: The CCA/CVA Petition

The industry's judicial “answer” is now clear: the courts are hesitant to act without an explicit, on-point order from the FCC.. This makes the CCA and CVA Petition for Declaratory Ruling—which has been gathering dust since January 2025—the industry's most vital lifeline.

When CCA and CVA leadership met with FCC staff to urge action, they were met with questions as to why the industry hadn't simply sued the state.. We now have the result of that litigation, and it proves that judicial relief is no substitute for federal agency clarity. The FCC's continued silence has emboldened California to not only regulate VoIP service quality but to extend centralized property tax assessments to VoIP providers as “telecommunications companies” effective January 1, 2026.

Why the Industry Must Unite Now

The Communications Act of 1934 and the 1996 Act were never intended to empower states to regulate “over-the-top” broadband services that do not rely on the physical “plant in the ground” of yesteryear. By asserting jurisdiction over VoIP, California is reviving an anachronistic regulatory model that threatens the survival of the modern cloud communications industry.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.