Talking Sports Law: A Conversation With Nick Brown, VP And Chief Administrative Officer For Arthur M. Blank Sports And Entertainment (Podcast)

Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer of Arthur M. Blank Sports and Entertainment, Nick Brown, discusses his transition from private practice to the business side of sports, sharing insights on overseeing operations for an ownership group with franchises spanning multiple professional leagues. The conversation explores the skills that shaped his career, the unique challenges of working in a multi-team sports organization, and the evolving legal and business landscape of professional sports.

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In this episode of Talking Sports Law, host John Wilson and co-host Trevor Gates sit down with Nick Brown, Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer of Arthur M. Blank Sports and Entertainment, the ownership group of the Atlanta Falcons football team and the Atlanta United soccer team. Nick shares insights from his transition from private practice to the business side of sports, where he helps oversee operations for an ownership group with franchises spanning multiple professional leagues. He discusses the skills that shaped his career, the unique challenges of working in a multi-team sports organization, and the evolving legal and business landscape of professional sports.

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