(Full Ep.) Deserve To Win 43-- NEW Podcast Studio/Format! TCPA , Vivek Shah, Nathen Barton And More! (Video)

Troutman Amin, LLP unveils their new podcast studio and format in this episode of Deserve to Win, featuring discussions on TCPA compliance, legal technology, and industry insights with special guests Vivek Shah and Nathen Barton. The episode marks a significant milestone for the firm's digital content strategy.

Troutman Amin, LLP is a nationally recognized litigation and privacy law firm handling complex federal litigation and advising on emerging privacy and telecommunications issues. Built on integrity, hard work, loyalty, and gratitude, the firm delivers sophisticated legal counsel with a straightforward, client-first approach and a commitment to doing things right.

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The Deserve to Win podcast crew has been working hard to bring you a BRAND NEW experience

The team unveils their new podcast studio-- super beautiful and we're calling it the "Thunderdome" for now (name may change)--and new format.

You have to check this thing out. We will continue to make enhancements over time but I think you're going to love it.

The one thing you will DEFINITELY love is we will be dropping these things weekly from now on. So block off an hour every Monday night to get the latest TCPAworld updates on TCPA, CIPA, data privacy law and everything you need to make sure your company DESERVES TO WIN!

This week we break down:

Can Vivek Shah still sure you? We discuss Vivek Shah's fall from grace as a vexatious litigant bringing all those CIPA claims; Is express written consent still required? We break it down; As your texts subject to the TCPA? We discuss the current split of authority on TCPA DNC rules applying to SMS being calls; How do you stop a charging TCPA class action? The enforceability of arbitration provisions and how best to leverage them to defeat class action litigation; Why in the world did Farmers pay $3,000,000.00 to settle a case worth $250k? We discuss; and Previewing Affiliate Summit East-- will be a ton of fun and CRITICAL for many looking to make those valuable contacts!

Lots more in this episode-- including Olly Olly Olly!

Love you all-- enjoy! And chat soon.

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