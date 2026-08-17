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17 August 2026

New Guide: AI Disclosures Around The World

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Global Advertising Lawyers Alliance (GALA)

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With firms representing more than 90 countries, each GALA member has the local expertise and experience in advertising, marketing and promotion law that will help your campaign achieve its objectives, and navigate the legal minefield successfully. GALA is a uniquely sensitive global resource whose members maintain frequent contact with each other to maximize the effectiveness of their collaborative efforts for their shared clients. GALA provides the premier worldwide resource to advertisers and agencies seeking solutions to problems involving the complex legal issues affecting today's marketplace.
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A new GALA guide provides a practical, jurisdiction-by-jurisdiction overview of AI disclosure requirements in advertising across key global markets. Following the EU AI Act's transparency obligations becoming directly applicable across all 27 Member States on 2 August 2026, jurisdictions worldwide are accelerating their legislative and regulatory responses to AI-generated content in commercial contexts.
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Geraint Lloyd-Taylor and Brinsley Dresden (Lewis Silkin LLP)
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We are pleased to share a new GALA guide providing a practical, jurisdiction-by-jurisdiction overview of AI disclosure requirements in advertising, for some key global jurisdictions. 

Why now?

The EU AI Act's transparency obligations under Article 50 became directly applicable across all 27 Member States on 2 August 2026, establishing the most significant mandatory disclosure regime for AI-generated content to date. Its impact is already being felt well beyond Europe, with jurisdictions worldwide accelerating their own legislative and regulatory responses.

What does the guide cover?

Prepared by GALA members from across the globe, the guide maps the current state of play on when advertisers must disclose the use of AI in commercial content. It covers mandatory regimes (including the EU, China, and Italy's national AI law), emerging frameworks (such as Egypt's soft-law instruments and Costa Rica's DSA-inspired legislation), and markets where general consumer protection rules remain the primary compliance hook. 

Why it matters

For legal professionals advising brands and agencies operating across multiple markets, the challenge is not simply knowing whether disclosure is required, it is understanding the patchwork of hard-law obligations, self-regulatory expectations, and forthcoming legislation that applies in each territory. This guide is designed as a concise, high level reference to help practitioners navigate that complexity and provides a useful starting point.

How to access the guidance

You can access the guidance here.

It's high-level guidance, not intended as legal advice.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Authors
Photo of Geraint Lloyd-Taylor
Geraint Lloyd-Taylor
Photo of Brinsley Dresden (Lewis Silkin LLP)
Brinsley Dresden (Lewis Silkin LLP)
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