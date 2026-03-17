FCC Proposes Significant Changes To Numbering Policies Targeting Robocalls And Number Resale

The Federal Communications Commission (“FCC” or “Commission”) has released a Draft Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (“NPRM”) proposing sweeping changes to its numbering...

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The Federal Communications Commission (“FCC” or “Commission”) has released a Draft Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (“NPRM”) proposing sweeping changes to its numbering policies aimed at combating illegal robocalls and misuse of telephone numbers.

If adopted, the proposal would expand regulatory obligations beyond interconnected VoIP providers with direct access to numbers and could significantly affect the cloud communications and VoIP platform ecosystem, particularly companies involved in the resale or downstream distribution of telephone numbers.

Most notably, the Commission seeks comment on restricting numbering resale to a single level, a proposal that could materially disrupt longstanding industry practices and impose substantial operational burdens on legitimate service providers.

Key Proposals Under Consideration

Expansion of Robocall Certification Requirements: The Commission proposes extending its robocall mitigation certification requirements—currently applicable to interconnected VoIP providers with direct access to numbering resources—to all service providers that obtain numbers directly from the North American Numbering Plan Administrator (“NANPA”).

The FCC also seeks comment on whether these certification requirements should apply to resellers of telephone numbers, potentially expanding regulatory obligations across multiple layers of the communications marketplace.

Enhanced Number Utilization Reporting: The NPRM proposes modifications to the Numbering Resource Utilization/Forecast (“NRUF”) reporting requirements to obtain more granular information about how numbering resources are assigned and used.

The Commission believes enhanced reporting could:

Improve enforcement efforts targeting illegal robocalls

Enable detection of irregular or suspicious numbering activity

Inform future numbering policy decisions

Restrictions on Number Resale (Sub-Delegation): The most consequential proposal in the draft NPRM would limit the resale of telephone numbers to a single level.

According to the Commission, multiple layers of number resale can obscure the identity of entities responsible for illegal robocalls and make enforcement more difficult. The Commission therefore seeks comment on whether restricting sub-delegation beyond one level would increase accountability.

While the Commission frames this proposal as a tool for improving transparency, the practical implications could be severe.

Many VoIP platforms and cloud communications providers rely on wholesale numbering arrangements with carriers such as Bandwidth, Telnyx, Sinch, Lumen, and others to supply telephone numbers to downstream resellers and service providers.

A strict “one-level” resale limitation would significantly disrupt this ecosystem.

Providers operating multi-tier distribution models could face substantial operational and regulatory burdens. In many cases, these companies would be forced to:

Petition the FCC for direct numbering authority from NANPA

Stand up internal number management and porting operations

Implement policies preventing their own customers from operating wholesale or reseller models

For many providers, these changes would require significant operational restructuring and substantial new compliance costs.

Questionable Effectiveness of Sub-Delegation Limits

Restrictions on numbering resale have been attempted in certain European jurisdictions, including Ireland, as a strategy to combat robocalling and numbering abuse.

However, available evidence does not clearly demonstrate that such limitations meaningfully reduce fraudulent calling activity. Bad actors typically adapt quickly, often shifting tactics rather than abandoning illegal activity.

As a result, policies limiting numbering sub-delegation risk imposing significant burdens on legitimate providers while offering uncertain enforcement benefits.

Additional Issues Under Consideration

The Commission also seeks comment on:

How numbering policies should address “number cycling,” a tactic in which robocallers rapidly rotate through large blocks of telephone numbers to evade detection

Ways the FCC, states, and NANPA can better identify fraudulent use or misuse of telephone numbers

Additional safeguards to promote efficient use of finite numbering resources and deter robocalling

Next Steps

The FCC is expected to consider the Draft NPRM at an upcoming Open Meeting. If adopted, the Commission will seek public comment on the proposals before adopting final rules.

Given the potentially significant impact on the VoIP platform and cloud communications ecosystem, industry participation in this proceeding will be critical.

Call to Action

Providers and industry stakeholders concerned about these proposals are encouraged to participate in the rulemaking process.

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