AD Nauseam: Survey Says: The Consumer Perception Study Series Pt. 2 (Podcast)

In Part 2 of the "Survey Says" series, BakerHostetler partners Amy Mudge, Daniel Kaufman, and special guest Randy Shaheen dive deeper into the design and execution of consumer perception surveys. They explore how to select the right survey audience, avoid bias, and craft effective questions to assess how consumers interpret advertising claims. The episode also covers the importance of control groups and the distinction between perception and materiality surveys in legal contexts. Packed with practical insights and a touch of humor, this episode is a must-listen for anyone navigating advertising law and survey strategy.
