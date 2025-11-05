ARTICLE
5 November 2025

YouTube Tightens Age Restrictions On Violent And Gambling-Related Gaming Content

FK
Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz

Contributor

Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz logo
Frankfurt Kurnit provides high quality legal services to clients in many industries and disciplines worldwide. With leading practices in entertainment, advertising, IP, technology, litigation, corporate, estate planning, charitable organizations, professional responsibility and other areas — Frankfurt Kurnit helps clients face challenging legal issues and meet their goals with efficient solutions.
Explore Firm Details
YouTube announced new policy updates that will take effect November 17, tightening restrictions on gaming content featuring graphic violence and gambling themes.
United States Media, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment
Sean F. Kane
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz are most popular:
  • within Tax topic(s)

YouTube announced new policy updates that will take effect November 17, tightening restrictions on gaming content featuring graphic violence and gambling themes. The changes aim to better protect underage viewers and align with "industry standards" for mature content.

The revised policy targets three main categories:

  1. Graphic Gaming Content: Videos depicting realistic human characters involved in mass violence against non-combatants or torture may now be age-restricted for users under 18 or those not signed in. The policy focuses on content where violent scenes are prolonged, zoomed in, or central to the video.
  2. Online Gambling: YouTube will broaden enforcement to cover digital goods with monetary value—such as in-game skins, cosmetics, or NFTs—when linked to non-Google-certified gambling platforms.
  3. Social Casino Games: Even simulated gambling content without real money, like slot or card games, will now be age-restricted.

YouTube emphasized that dramatized or fictional violence, including typical video game combat, will generally remain permissible when clearly identifiable as such. The platform expects minimal disruption for most creators but encourages them to review and adjust affected content before enforcement begins. Creators will receive email notifications if their videos are removed or age-restricted, and YouTube will allow appeals. Existing videos impacted by the changes won't receive strikes, giving creators time to comply using YouTube's editing tools.

www.fkks.com

This alert provides general coverage of its subject area. We provide it with the understanding that Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz is not engaged herein in rendering legal advice, and shall not be liable for any damages resulting from any error, inaccuracy, or omission. Our attorneys practice law only in jurisdictions in which they are properly authorized to do so. We do not seek to represent clients in other jurisdictions.

Authors
Photo of Sean F. Kane
Sean F. Kane
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More