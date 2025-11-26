Space Law, Regulation And Policy Update

Good Afternoon!

The longest government shutdown in U.S. history is behind us, and Congress is leaning hard into its NASA and Department of Defense (also referred to as the Department of War) oversight roles. Jared Isaacman is once again the nominee for NASA Administrator, though his leaked plan to streamline the agency has raised eyebrows.

FCC Commissioner Gomez expressed concerns about the waning U.S. influence in global satellite talks and the U.K. and Germany accused Russian of satellite skullduggery.

On The Hill

Articles and Quotes

Longest Government Shutdown in History Ends After 43 Days (Space Policy Online) The U.S. federal government's 43-day shutdown—the longest in the nation's history—ended on November 12, 2025, when the House approved the Senate-passed funding legislation and President Donald Trump signed it into law. The new law provides full-year funding for three of the twelve appropriations bills (covering agencies such as Agriculture, Military ConstructionVeterans Affairs and the Legislative Branch) while extending funding for the remaining nine, including the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), only through January 30, 2026. The shutdown had centered on a standoff: Democrats refused to support a continuing resolution unless it included an extension of the enhanced subsidies under the Affordable Care Act, and Republicans resisted adding that extension as part of the funding deal. The measure also ensures back-pay for federal workers, reverses reductions-in-force during the shutdown and reinstates those affected since October 1.

Top Science Committee Democrat Calls for Halt to Goddard Facility Closures (SpaceNews) Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-CA), Ranking Member of the House Science Committee, sent a sharply worded letter to Acting NASA Administrator Sean Duffy on November 10 demanding an immediate halt to laboratory and facility closures at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center. Lofgren raised alarm that closures underway during the government shutdown, including of a propulsion lab critical to the Roman Space Telescope, were occurring without adequate technical justification, risking major mission delays or failures. She cited reports from union sources that over 100 labs across 13 buildings were being shut down, potentially mishandling millions of dollars in equipment, in a process she called "haphazard" and potentially in violation of the AntiDeficiency Act. Lofgren rejected NASA's assertion that the closures align with a long-term master plan and warned that if essential facilities are shuttered without replacement, congressional oversight and legal challenges may follow. She requested a written assurance from Duffy within 24 hours that all closure activities are paused and said she will ask the NASA Inspector General to investigate whether the actions comply with laws, regulations and agency policy.

Defense Hawks Seethe Over a Failure to Communicate (Punchbowl News) Tensions between Congressional defense hawks and the Pentagon have escalated over the past few weeks as lawmakers criticized the Department of Defense (DoD) for withholding information, disregarding legislative mandates and failing to consult on sensitive military operations. Senate Armed Services Committee Chair Roger Wicker publicly rebuked DoD policy chief Elbridge Colby during two hearings and accused the department of ignoring statutory requirements—particularly regarding recent maritime strikes and plans to reduce the U.S. troop presence in Romania. Wicker and ranking member Jack Reed also cited DoD's failure to submit required execution orders and provide timely updates on the use of $150 billion in defense supplemental funding, despite specific deadlines written into law. The Pentagon defended its congressional engagement efforts, but frustration persists among lawmakers who argue that informing Congress after the fact does not satisfy legal obligations to consult. The conflict reflects growing scrutiny of the executive branch's unilateral decision-making in national security matters.

