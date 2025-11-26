ARTICLE
26 November 2025

Telephone And Texting Compliance News — November 2025

M
Mintz

Contributor

We are pleased to present our latest edition of Telephone and Texting Compliance News, providing insights and news related to the Telephone Consumer Protection Act (TCPA).
Esteban Morales,Russell Fox,Jonathan P. Garvin
In this month's Regulatory Update, we cover the FCC's proposed rules to enhance caller ID verification through branded calling, requiring providers to display verified caller names, logos, and call purposes on consumers' handsets. The FCC also aims to improve transparency for foreign-originated calls and streamline outdated TCPA rules to better align with modern technology.

In our Litigation Update, we explore recent developments in Texas's mini-TCPA and their impact on text message marketing. Earlier this year, amendments expanded the definition of "telephone solicitation" to include text messages, raising concerns that even consent-based campaigns would require registration. A lawsuit challenged this interpretation. Find out what the case's conclusion means for businesses navigating state-level telemarketing laws and why the ruling could be a game-changer for marketers nationwide.

If you have suggestions for topics you'd like us to feature in this newsletter, or any questions about the content in this issue, please feel free to reach out to an attorney on Mintz's TCPA and Consumer Calling Practice team.

In This Edition

Regulatory Update

Litigation Update

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

