Telephone And Texting Compliance News — November 2025

In this month's Regulatory Update, we cover the FCC's proposed rules to enhance caller ID verification through branded calling, requiring providers to display verified caller names, logos, and call purposes on consumers' handsets. The FCC also aims to improve transparency for foreign-originated calls and streamline outdated TCPA rules to better align with modern technology.

In our Litigation Update, we explore recent developments in Texas's mini-TCPA and their impact on text message marketing. Earlier this year, amendments expanded the definition of "telephone solicitation" to include text messages, raising concerns that even consent-based campaigns would require registration. A lawsuit challenged this interpretation. Find out what the case's conclusion means for businesses navigating state-level telemarketing laws and why the ruling could be a game-changer for marketers nationwide.

