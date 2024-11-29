ARTICLE
29 November 2024

Telephone And Texting Compliance News — November 2024

We are pleased to present our latest edition of Telephone and Texting Compliance News, providing insights and news related to the Telephone Consumer Protection Act (TCPA). In this month's Regulatory...
We are pleased to present our latest edition of Telephone and Texting Compliance News, providing insights and news related to the Telephone Consumer Protection Act (TCPA). In this month's Regulatory Update, we cover an FCC Report and Order concerning the STIR/SHAKEN caller ID authentication obligation. The new rules authorize originating, intermediate, and gateway telecommunications service providers to engage third parties to perform the technological act of "signing" calls on their behalf consistent with STIR/SHAKEN's technical requirements. Under the new rules, carriers using a third party for the call authentication process bear ultimate responsibility for compliance.

In this month's Litigation Update, we discuss Williams v. DDR Media, LLC, a California federal case involving Jornaya and TCPA Guardian. In its summary judgment for Jornaya, the US District Court for the Northern District of California delivered a blow to the plaintiffs' bar while holding that TCPA Guardian does not wiretap under the California Invasion of Privacy Act. The decision provides reassurance for businesses using technologies to enhance TCPA compliance.

If you have suggestions for topics you'd like us to feature in this newsletter, or any questions about the content in this issue, please feel free to reach out to an attorney on Mintz's TCPA and Consumer Calling Practice team.

