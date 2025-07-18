ARTICLE
18 July 2025

FTC Charges Telemedicine Company With Deceptive Marketing Of Weight Loss Products

GA
Global Advertising Lawyers Alliance (GALA)

Contributor

Global Advertising Lawyers Alliance (GALA) logo
With firms representing more than 90 countries, each GALA member has the local expertise and experience in advertising, marketing and promotion law that will help your campaign achieve its objectives, and navigate the legal minefield successfully. GALA is a uniquely sensitive global resource whose members maintain frequent contact with each other to maximize the effectiveness of their collaborative efforts for their shared clients. GALA provides the premier worldwide resource to advertisers and agencies seeking solutions to problems involving the complex legal issues affecting today's marketplace.
Explore Firm Details
The Federal Trade Commission announced that it reached a settlement with telemedicine company NextMed, resolving allegations that the company misled consumers about its weight loss programs.
United States Media, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment
Jeffrey A Greenbaum (Frankfurt Kurnit Klein Selz)
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

The Federal Trade Commission announced that it reached a settlement with telemedicine company NextMed, resolving allegations that the company misled consumers about its weight loss programs. As part of the settlement, the company agreed to pay $150,000.

The FTC alleged that NextMed promoted the availability of its weight loss programs for a monthly fee (typically for $138 or $188), but failed to adequately disclose the fact that the fee didn't include the cost of the weight loss medication, the cost of the lab work that was necessary to determine eligibility for the medication, or the fee for the required doctor visit. In addition, the FTC alleged that NextMed also didn't properly disclose that its weight loss programs required a one-year commitment and that early termination fees applied. The FTC also alleged that the FTC made it difficult for customers to cancel.

In announcing the action, Christopher Mufarrige, Director of the FTC's Bureau of Consumer Protection. said, "Consumers who signed up for NextMed's programs faced significant unexpected costs and the company's customer service failures prevented consumers from cancelling or getting a refund. Today's action makes clear that companies cannot hide important information from consumers or neglect their responsibility to respond to valid complaints and concerns."

The FTC also charged NextMed with using fake customer testimonials, which included before-and-after photos of people who weren't NextMed clients. In addition, the FTC charged NextMed with engaging in deceptive consumer review practices, including by selectively challenging critical reviews on Trustpilot in order to suppress them, offering Amazon gift cards to consumers to remove or change negative reviews, and conditioning refunds on consumers' agreement to remove negative reviews that has been posted.

Finally, the FTC asserted that NextMed also made false and unsubstantiated claims about the amount of weight consumers would typically lose on the program.

While this case (or the consent order) doesn't break new legal ground, it certainly does highlight that the current FTC is continuing to focus on many of the core issues – such as deceptive pricing, fake endorsements, misleading reviews, deceptive health claims, and unfair subscription offers – that the Commission has focused on for years.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Jeffrey A Greenbaum (Frankfurt Kurnit Klein Selz)
Jeffrey A Greenbaum (Frankfurt Kurnit Klein Selz)
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More