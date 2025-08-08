Annual Update To ETRS Form One Due By October 3, 2025

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC or Commission) has announced that the EAS Test Reporting System (ETRS) is now open for Emergency Alert System (EAS) Participants to file Form One. Under the FCC's rules, EAS Participants must renew their Form One filing each year. The deadline to renew Form One is October 3, 2025.

An EAS Participant is any entity required to comply with the Commission's EAS rules. This includes radio and television stations, Low Power FM stations, Class D non-commercial educational FM stations, and cable systems. A separate Form One must be filed for each EAS Participant. This means that if an entity is the licensee of multiple stations, it must file a separate Form One for each station. A Form One must also be filed for stations that are silent pursuant to a grant of Special Temporary Authority.

The following EAS Participants are exempt from renewing the Form One: TV translator stations, FM booster stations and translator stations "that entirely rebroadcast the programming of other local FM broadcast stations," and broadcast stations that are satellites or repeaters of a hub station and "rebroadcast 100 percent of the programming" of that primary or hub station. However, the hub station is required to file in ETRS.

Broadcasters can file ETRS Form One through the ETRS system, found here. To access Form One, filers must use their FCC Username and password. If you do not have an FCC Username, you can obtain one here. If you have forgotten the password associated with your FCC Username, you can reset it here.

To prepare an updated Form One:

Click on "Submit Form One" in the top menu bar.

Test Cycle: Select "2025 ETRS Form One Filing" from the drop-down menu.

Complete the FCC Registration Number field.

EAS Participant Type: Select appropriate type. The remaining fields will adapt to the selection made from this menu.

If a broadcaster, fill in the facility ID of the EAS Participant, then hit enter. The remaining fields will pre-populate based on the information in the FCC's records for that facility.

If an MVPD, complete the PSID field. The remaining fields will also pre-populate.

Confirm the pre-populated fields are accurate.

Click "Submit Form One."

The Public Notice states that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) will not conduct a nationwide EAS test this year, so parties will not be required to submit Form Two or Form Three. The FCC and FEMA most recently conducted nationwide EAS testing on October 4, 2023.

