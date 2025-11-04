ARTICLE
4 November 2025

If Your Product Is "Climate Neutral Certified," Can It Still Cause Environmental Harm?

GA
Global Advertising Lawyers Alliance (GALA)

Contributor

Global Advertising Lawyers Alliance (GALA) logo
With firms representing more than 90 countries, each GALA member has the local expertise and experience in advertising, marketing and promotion law that will help your campaign achieve its objectives, and navigate the legal minefield successfully. GALA is a uniquely sensitive global resource whose members maintain frequent contact with each other to maximize the effectiveness of their collaborative efforts for their shared clients. GALA provides the premier worldwide resource to advertisers and agencies seeking solutions to problems involving the complex legal issues affecting today's marketplace.
Explore Firm Details
ondelez promoted its ZBAR snack bars as being "climate neutral certified." The bars were certified as "climate neutral" by the Change Climate Project...
United States Media, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment
Jeffrey A Greenbaum (Frankfurt Kurnit Klein Selz)
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Jeffrey A Greenbaum (Frankfurt Kurnit Klein Selz)’s articles from Global Advertising Lawyers Alliance (GALA) are most popular:
  • with readers working within the Chemicals industries

Mondelez promoted its ZBAR snack bars as being "climate neutral certified." The bars were certified as "climate neutral" by the Change Climate Project, an organization that helps companies measure, manage, and reduce the footprint of their products. In order to get the certification, companies must measure their emissions, create an emissions reduction plan, and then offset any remaining emissions through the purchase of carbon credits.

A consumer sued Mondelez under California law, alleging that she was misled by the "climate neutral" claim on the ZBAR packaging, because she believed the claim to mean that that no pollution was created in connection with the production of the product. She argued that because the production of the product does, in fact, cause the emission of greenhouse gases, it's misleading to call the product "climate neutral" – even if the company has purchased carbon credits to offset those emissions.

Mondelez moved to dismiss, and a federal court in Illinois granted the motion. Here's why.

In California (as is generally the case in the U.S.), in order to state a false advertising claim, an advertiser must plausibly allege that the challenged representation is likely to deceive a "reasonable consumer."

In considering whether reasonable consumers could be misled, the court focused on the precise claim being made on the ZBAR packaging – which was not that that the product was "climate neutral," but that it was "climate neutral certified." The court said, "This is a distinction with a difference."

Noting that there was no dispute about the fact that the product was, in fact, "climate neutral certified," the court held that, "There is nothing deceptive about Mondelez including on its packaging a true statement." In other words, the court wasn't at all interested in whether the product was, in fact, carbon neutral, or whether the certification may convey other unsubstantiated claims, such as the the product didn't cause any negative environmental impact. For this court, it was simply enough that the claim, on its fact, was truthful. Whether the FTC would come out the same way on this is another story . . . .

Salguero v. Mondelez International, 2025 WL 3004534 (N.D. Ill. 2025)

"This is a distinction with a difference"

1699462a.jpg

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Jeffrey A Greenbaum (Frankfurt Kurnit Klein Selz)
Jeffrey A Greenbaum (Frankfurt Kurnit Klein Selz)
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More