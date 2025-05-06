Part 2: Tariff-Related Pricing—Think Strategically About Messaging And Price Increases

We are continuing our series about tariff-related price advertising. President Trump's across-the-board 10% tariffs for most imports and enhanced tariffs (up to 145%) on many products imported from China are causing some brands to explore increasing their prices on various consumer products. Best Buy's CEO, for example, told analysts to expect price increases due to the tariffs.

The price increases make sense, of course, because brands want to protect their margins so they can keep offering quality products to buyers, avoid layoffs, and generally keep the lights on. But be careful – price increase messaging can raise truth-in-advertising and consumer protection issues if communicated without reasonable legal care. Here are just a few of the possible pitfalls for the unwary.

Avoid potentially misleading messaging : As mentioned in our Part 1 post, adding a separate "tariff surcharge" line item to transactions could violate "junk fee" and "drip pricing" laws. But what about signaling that prices are going up with pithy phrasing like "tariff price increases" or "tariff-related price increases"? Proceed with caution. Without more explanation, consumers might mistakenly read the phrase to mean that government fees are incorporated into the transaction or that the government required the brand to increase prices. Neither message is accurate, so the phrasing could (arguably) violate truth-in-advertising laws. In other words, while it is reasonable (and often necessary) for brands to increase prices in light of the tariffs, the specific language used to convey these increases could raise legal (and public relations) risks for brands.

The answer? Keep an eye on the tariffs and how your brand is thinking about pricing, and give those price increases and related messaging that extra loving (legal) care. Better to do the upfront review and reduce the potential for unwanted regulator and class action attention. We've got your back.