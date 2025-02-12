ARTICLE
12 February 2025

Welcome To The New Federal Trade Commission! But First, A Look Back At FTC Rulemaking

With the Biden-Harris administration and Federal Trade Commission (FTC) Chair Lina Khan tenures now completed, we take a look back at the mountain of rulemaking carried out over the last few years.
United States Media, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment
With the Biden-Harris administration and Federal Trade Commission (FTC) Chair Lina Khan tenures now completed, we take a look back at the mountain of rulemaking carried out over the last few years. Khan's ambitious agenda led to an avalanche of new and amended rules. All eyes will now be on Commissioner Andrew Ferguson, who is set to become the new chair, and how he will steer the agency going forward.

Under Khan's leadership, the FTC issued major rules that attempted to regulate swaths of the U.S. economy. Some rules failed to become effective, as they faced judicial setbacks, such as the Non-Compete Rule, which was set aside by a federal court and the CARS Rule that the FTC stayed after litigation commenced. Similarly, the Negative Option Rule is in the midst of a court challenge that may halt its implementation. Meanwhile, the Unfair or Deceptive Fees Rule was substantially narrowed during the rulemaking process.

Determined to not leave any rule unturned and with days left before the new administration, the Commission issued two Notices of Proposed Rulemaking—one regarding the Business Opportunity Rule and the other on Earnings Claims Regarding Multi-Level Marketing. Both were issued by a 3-2 Democrat majority. The agency's makeup is set to reverse with Khan's departure and the nomination of Mark Meador by President Trump.

Below is our roundup of issued FTC Rules.

FTC Rule Status
Negative Option Final, Litigation Ongoing
Non-Compete Set aside by federal court
Combating Auto Retail Scams (CARS) Stayed by FTC, Litigation Ongoing
Unfair or Deceptive Fees Final
Children's Online Privacy Protection Final
Energy Labeling Final
Ophthalmic Practice Final
Use of Consumer Reviews and Testimonials Final
Telemarketing Sales Rule: Recordkeeping, B2B Final
Telemarketing Sales Rule: Technical Support Final
Standards for Safeguarding Customer Financial Information Final
Duties of Creditors Regarding Risk-Based Pricing Final
Government and Business Impersonation Final
Power Output Claims for Amplifiers Utilized in Home Entertainment Products Final
Disclosure Requirements and Prohibitions Concerning Franchising Final
Health Breach Notification Final
Business Opportunity Proposed
Earnings Claim Rule Regarding Multi-Level Marketing Proposed
Funeral Industry Practices Proposed
Commercial Surveillance and Data Security Proposed
Identity Theft Detection Proposed
Labeling Requirements for Alternative Fuels and Alternative Fueled Vehicles Proposed
Care Labeling Terminated

