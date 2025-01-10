ARTICLE
10 January 2025

DC AG Sues Amazon For Failing To Deliver Prime Membership Benefits For Certain DC Zip Codes (Podcast)

KD
Kelley Drye & Warren LLP

Contributor

Kelley Drye & Warren LLP logo
Kelley Drye & Warren LLP is an AmLaw 200, Chambers ranked, full-service law firm of more than 350 attorneys and other professionals. For more than 180 years, Kelley Drye has provided legal counsel carefully connected to our client’s business strategies and has measured success by the real value we create.
Explore Firm Details
DC Attorney General Brian Schwalb recently filed a lawsuit against Amazon for allegedly deceiving some District residents into paying for Prime delivery benefits they are not receiving...
United States Media, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment
Paul Singer,Abigail Stempson,Zach Cihlar
+1 Authors

Kelley Drye Ad Law Access Podcast · DC AG Sues Amazon For Failing To Deliver Prime Membership Benefits For Certain DC Zip Codes

DC Attorney General Brian Schwalb recently filed a lawsuit against Amazon for allegedly deceiving some District residents into paying for Prime delivery benefits they are not receiving, in violation of the Consumer Protection Procedures Act (CPPA). The complaint alleges Amazon quietly instituted exclusionary practices in its Prime Membership delivery program for certain ZIP codes in DC starting in 2022, while continuing to charge full subscription fees for consumers living in the "excluded" ZIP code areas.

www.kelleydrye.com/viewpoints/blog...in-dc-zip-codes

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Paul Singer
Paul Singer
Photo of Abigail Stempson
Abigail Stempson
Photo of Beth Bolen Chun
Beth Bolen Chun
Photo of Zach Cihlar
Zach Cihlar
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More