DC AG Sues Amazon For Failing To Deliver Prime Membership Benefits For Certain DC Zip Codes (Podcast)

Kelley Drye Ad Law Access Podcast · DC AG Sues Amazon For Failing To Deliver Prime Membership Benefits For Certain DC Zip Codes

DC Attorney General Brian Schwalb recently filed a lawsuit against Amazon for allegedly deceiving some District residents into paying for Prime delivery benefits they are not receiving, in violation of the Consumer Protection Procedures Act (CPPA). The complaint alleges Amazon quietly instituted exclusionary practices in its Prime Membership delivery program for certain ZIP codes in DC starting in 2022, while continuing to charge full subscription fees for consumers living in the "excluded" ZIP code areas.

