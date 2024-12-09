Understanding False Advertising Claims, Part 2: The National Advertising Division (Podcast)

The National Advertising Division (NAD) is part of the BBB National Programs. Its mandate is to "hold national advertising across all media types to high standards of truth and accuracy by reviewing truth-in-advertising challenges from business, trade associations, consumers, or on its own initiative." In 2023, the NAD closed 26% more false advertising cases than the year before. In the second of two episodes digging into false advertising claims, host Shahin Rothermel and her guest, Venable partner Claudia Lewis, discuss how marketers can reduce the risk of a competitor challenge, and what to do if you believe your competitors' advertising is violating the law.

Host: Shahin Rothermel

Guest: Claudia Lewis

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.