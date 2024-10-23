Green Claims (Podcast)

Ad Law Tool Kit Show - Season 2, Episode 4

Protecting the environment and practicing social responsibility not only benefit the planet, but also provide a compelling value proposition. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has issued detailed guidance for marketers about how to substantiate green claims, and states are increasingly passing laws governing environmental advertising. Host Shahin Rothermel and her guest, Venable partner Claudia Lewis, discuss how marketers can promote the environmentally conscious aspects of their products while avoiding so-called greenwashing.

Host: Shahin Rothermel

Guest: Claudia Lewis

