NC And Utah AGs Launch AI Task Force

Last week, North Carolina Attorney General Jeff Jackson and Utah Attorney General Derek Brown announced that they had formed a bipartisan AI Task Force, in partnership with OpenAI, Microsoft, and other leading AI developers, to "tackle the fast-evolving landscape of AI."

According to the AGs, the mission of the AI Task Force will be to "identify emerging issues related to AI and develop safeguards that AI developers should follow to protect the public as this transformative technology accelerates." The AI Task Force will focus on three key areas:

Work with law enforcement, experts, and stakeholders to identify emerging AI issues so attorneys general are equipped to protect the public.

Develop basic safeguards that AI developers should follow to protect the public and reduce the risk of harm, especially to children.

Create a standing forum to track developments in AI and coordinate timely responses as new challenges emerge.

In announcing the creation of the AI Task Force, Attorney General Jackson said, "Congress hasn't put basic protections in place, and we can't wait. As attorneys general, our job is to keep people safe. AI is becoming part of everyday life for families and kids. Taking thoughtful steps now will help prevent harm as this technology becomes more powerful and more present in our daily lives."

