26 November 2025

AGs Launch Bipartisan Task Force To Build Smart Safeguards For AI

North Carolina AG Jeff Jackson and Utah AG Derek Brown announced the creation of a nationwide bipartisan Artificial Intelligence (AI) Task Force aimed...
  • North Carolina AG Jeff Jackson and Utah AG Derek Brown announced the creation of a nationwide bipartisan Artificial Intelligence (AI) Task Force aimed at identifying emerging AI-related issues and developing basic safeguards for AI developers.
  • The Task Force is being facilitated in partnership with the Attorney General Alliance and includes participation from OpenAI, Microsoft, and others in the industry.
  • The Task Force will focus on three priorities: (1) working with law enforcement, experts, and stakeholders to identify emerging AI concerns; (2) developing basic safety measures for AI developers to follow to reduce the risk of harm to the public, especially children; and (3) establishing a forum to track AI developments and coordinate responses as challenges arise.
  • We have previously reported on other bipartisan AI-related AG initiatives, including a letter that a coalition of 37 AGs sent to the U.S. House of Representatives opposing a federal ban on state-level regulation of AI systems, and a letter that the National Association of Attorneys General sent to Congressional leaders asking them to take action to combat the use of AI in the exploitation of children.

