ARTICLE
19 November 2025

NC And Utah AGs Launch AI Task Force

FK
Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz

Contributor

Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz logo
Frankfurt Kurnit provides high quality legal services to clients in many industries and disciplines worldwide. With leading practices in entertainment, advertising, IP, technology, litigation, corporate, estate planning, charitable organizations, professional responsibility and other areas — Frankfurt Kurnit helps clients face challenging legal issues and meet their goals with efficient solutions.
Explore Firm Details
Last week, North Carolina Attorney General Jeff Jackson and Utah Attorney General Derek Brown announced that they had formed a bipartisan AI Task Force, in partnership with OpenAI, Microsoft, and other leading AI developers, to "tackle the fast-evolving landscape of AI."
United States North Carolina Technology
Jeffrey A. Greenbaum
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz are most popular:
  • within Tax topic(s)

Last week, North Carolina Attorney General Jeff Jackson and Utah Attorney General Derek Brown announced that they had formed a bipartisan AI Task Force, in partnership with OpenAI, Microsoft, and other leading AI developers, to "tackle the fast-evolving landscape of AI."

According to the AGs, the mission of the AI Task Force will be to "identify emerging issues related to AI and develop safeguards that AI developers should follow to protect the public as this transformative technology accelerates." The AI Task Force will focus on three key areas:

  • Work with law enforcement, experts, and stakeholders to identify emerging AI issues so attorneys general are equipped to protect the public.
  • Develop basic safeguards that AI developers should follow to protect the public and reduce the risk of harm, especially to children.
  • Create a standing forum to track developments in AI and coordinate timely responses as new challenges emerge.

In announcing the creation of the AI Task Force, Attorney General Jackson said, "Congress hasn't put basic protections in place, and we can't wait. As attorneys general, our job is to keep people safe. AI is becoming part of everyday life for families and kids. Taking thoughtful steps now will help prevent harm as this technology becomes more powerful and more present in our daily lives."

www.fkks.com

This alert provides general coverage of its subject area. We provide it with the understanding that Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz is not engaged herein in rendering legal advice, and shall not be liable for any damages resulting from any error, inaccuracy, or omission. Our attorneys practice law only in jurisdictions in which they are properly authorized to do so. We do not seek to represent clients in other jurisdictions.

Authors
Photo of Jeffrey A. Greenbaum
Jeffrey A. Greenbaum
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More