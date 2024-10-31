ARTICLE
31 October 2024

Litigation Trends In Privacy Law (Podcast)

VL
United States Privacy
Photo of Shahin Rothermel
Photo of Jean-Paul Cart
Authors

Ad Law Tool Kit Show - Season 2, Episode 5

Data breaches, cookie banners, chatbots, pixel tracking, and biometrics are just some of the trends in privacy law that are keeping litigators busy. Many technologies that are necessary to operate a website have become hot areas of litigation. But there are more trends, and more questions. Host Shahin Rothermel and her guest, Venable partner Jean-Paul Cart, discuss the states that are considering new consumer protection legislation, what other technologies are being targeted by plaintiffs, and what your business can be doing to be prepared.

Host: Shahin Rothermel

Guest: Jean-Paul Cart

1538094a.jpg

Authors
Photo of Shahin Rothermel
Shahin Rothermel
Photo of Jean-Paul Cart
Jean-Paul Cart
