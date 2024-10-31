Litigation Trends In Privacy Law (Podcast)

Ad Law Tool Kit Show - Season 2, Episode 5

Data breaches, cookie banners, chatbots, pixel tracking, and biometrics are just some of the trends in privacy law that are keeping litigators busy. Many technologies that are necessary to operate a website have become hot areas of litigation. But there are more trends, and more questions. Host Shahin Rothermel and her guest, Venable partner Jean-Paul Cart, discuss the states that are considering new consumer protection legislation, what other technologies are being targeted by plaintiffs, and what your business can be doing to be prepared.

Host: Shahin Rothermel

Guest: Jean-Paul Cart

