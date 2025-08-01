Ski Lift-Ticket Waivers Enforceability

BakerHostetler's Hospitality team has developed two easy-to-use reference guides: The Ski Lift-Ticket Waiver Enforceability Chart and the Best Practices Checklist that outline the enforceability of ski lift-ticket waivers (SLWs) across key states. The chart breaks down applicable ski injury statutes, whether SLWs are generally enforced, and what factors courts consider in determining enforceability. It also includes a best practices checklist for resort owners and operators to help strengthen lift-ticket waiver enforceability and reduce liability exposure.

This tool is especially timely as resorts prepare for the upcoming winter season and look to mitigate risk while maintaining guest safety. It's designed to support legal and operational decision-making for mountain resort owners, general counsel, and risk managers.

Download the Ski Lift-Ticket Waiver Enforceability Chart and Best Practices Checklist

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.