ARTICLE
1 August 2025

Ski Lift-Ticket Waivers Enforceability

B
BakerHostetler

Contributor

BakerHostetler logo
Recognized as one of the top firms for client service, BakerHostetler is a leading national law firm that helps clients around the world address their most complex and critical business and regulatory issues. With five core national practice groups — Business, Labor and Employment, Intellectual Property, Litigation, and Tax — the firm has more than 970 lawyers located in 14 offices coast to coast. BakerHostetler is widely regarded as having one of the country’s top 10 tax practices, a nationally recognized litigation practice, an award-winning data privacy practice and an industry-leading business practice. The firm is also recognized internationally for its groundbreaking work recovering more than $13 billion in the Madoff Recovery Initiative, representing the SIPA Trustee for the liquidation of Bernard L. Madoff Investment Securities LLC. Visit bakerlaw.com
Explore Firm Details
BakerHostetler's Hospitality team has developed two easy-to-use reference guides: The Ski Lift-Ticket Waiver Enforceability Chart and the Best Practices Checklist...
United States Media, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment
Jeffrey D. Diener
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

BakerHostetler's Hospitality team has developed two easy-to-use reference guides: The Ski Lift-Ticket Waiver Enforceability Chart and the Best Practices Checklist that outline the enforceability of ski lift-ticket waivers (SLWs) across key states. The chart breaks down applicable ski injury statutes, whether SLWs are generally enforced, and what factors courts consider in determining enforceability. It also includes a best practices checklist for resort owners and operators to help strengthen lift-ticket waiver enforceability and reduce liability exposure.

This tool is especially timely as resorts prepare for the upcoming winter season and look to mitigate risk while maintaining guest safety. It's designed to support legal and operational decision-making for mountain resort owners, general counsel, and risk managers.

Download the Ski Lift-Ticket Waiver Enforceability Chart and Best Practices Checklist

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Jeffrey D. Diener
Jeffrey D. Diener
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More