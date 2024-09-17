DC Court Of Appeals Revives Greenwashing Suit Over Aspirational Claims (Podcast)

In 2021, Earth Island Institute filed a lawsuit against Coca-Cola, alleging that the company's campaign to promote its sustainability efforts and goals amounted to greenwashing. A year later, the DC Superior Court dismissed the case holding, in part, that because statements about aspirational goals cannot be proven true or false, they cannot create a valid claim under the DC Consumer Protection Procedures Act (or "CPPA"). Last week, in a decision that could have broad implications for aspirational green claims, the DC Court of Appeals reversed the DC Superior Court's dismissal of the complaint.
Kelley Drye Ad Law Access Podcast · DC Court of Appeals Revives Greenwashing Suit Over Aspirational Claims
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.