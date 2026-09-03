What To Do If Your British Citizenship Application Is Delayed

Has your British citizenship application been delayed? Learn why applications can take longer than expected, when to contact UKVI and what steps you can take to seek a resolution.

Applying for British citizenship is often the final step in your immigration journey.

However, while the Home Office aims to process most naturalisation applications within six months, delays can happen and leave applicants facing uncertainty and frustration.

Here, we explain why delays occur, what steps you can take and when it may be appropriate to seek legal advice.

Has your application actually been delayed?

Before taking any action, it is worth checking whether your application is genuinely delayed.

The Home Office aims to decide most British citizenship (naturalisation) applications within six months of receiving your application. This is usually calculated from the date you attended your biometric appointment.

If your application is still within this timeframe, the Home Office is unlikely to provide a progress update. In most cases, it is advisable to wait until the six-month period has passed before contacting them.

Why might an application take longer?

Some applications take longer than others, particularly where:

the Home Office requires further information or supporting documents

additional checks are being carried out with other government departments

there is a higher than usual volume of applications

your case is more complex, for example due to multiple previous visas, gaps in your residence history or previous immigration or criminal matters.

Contact UK Visas & Immigration (UKVI)

If your application has exceeded the expected processing time and you have not received an explanation, your first step should be to contact UK Visas & Immigration (UKVI).

You should ask whether your application can be escalated and be ready to provide your full name and Home Office reference number, which usually begins with UAN or GWF.

It's also good practice to keep a record of any calls or correspondence with the Home Office, including the date, time and any advice you receive.

Ask your local MP for assistance

If contacting UKVI does not resolve the issue, your local Member of Parliament (MP) may be able to help.

MPs have access to a dedicated Home Office enquiries service and can often obtain updates on behalf of their constituents. When contacting your MP, explain when you applied, how long you have been waiting and the steps you have already taken to obtain an update.

Make a formal complaint

If your application remains outstanding without a satisfactory explanation, you can submit a formal complaint to UKVI. In your complaint, you should include your contact details, Home Office reference numbers, details of the delay and copies of any relevant correspondence.

UKVI will normally aim to respond within 20 working days. If you remain dissatisfied with the outcome, you may be able to escalate your complaint to the Independent Examiner of Complaints (IEC), who will consider whether the Home Office has followed its own procedures correctly.

Escalate your complaint

If your complaint is still unresolved after completing the Home Office complaints process, you may be able to refer the matter to the Parliamentary and Health Service Ombudsman. Complaints about UK government departments must normally be referred by your local MP, so you should contact them within one year of becoming aware of the issue.

Consider legal action

Where significant delays continue without good reason, legal action may be appropriate.

Pre-Action Protocol (PAP) letter

A Pre-Action Protocol (PAP) letter is a formal legal letter sent to the Home Office explaining why the delay is considered unreasonable and giving them an opportunity to resolve the matter before court proceedings are issued. The Home Office will normally have 14 days to respond.

Judicial Review

If the delay continues and all other avenues have been exhausted, it may be possible to challenge the Home Office through Judicial Review, however, this is generally considered a last resort.

This complex legal process asks the court to review whether the Home Office has acted lawfully and reasonably. As court proceedings can be costly and time-consuming, specialist legal advice should always be sought before taking this step.